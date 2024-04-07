Manchester United Vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Liverpool with just one defeat and one draw in their last 12 matches in all competitions are all set to face the old foe Manchester United on April 7, Sunday at the Old Trafford. (More Football News)
Liverpool, the team that demonstrated resilience to the world, currently stands in second place with 70 points, just behind the leader Arsenal and ahead of Manchester City. Singing the swansong for their boss Jurgen's Koop the team's quest for the Premier League title brings them back to where they faced their only setback in the previous 12 matches Manchester United. It was Manchester United who defeated Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals last month.
Speaking of the Red Devils, the team is determined to achieve a moment of glory. Having faced a defeat 3-4 to Chelsea and a 1-1 draw at Brentford Manchester United is going through a rough patch this week. But they can't forget their 4-3 victory over The Reds last month.
Both Liverpool and Manchester United have locked horns 63 times before in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's side has a record of 29 wins while The Reds have won only 19 games, the remaining ended on the level.
When Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on April 7, Sunday at the Old Trafford at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League match?
The Premier League matches will be broadcast by Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 TV channels in India
Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League matches will be available to stream online on Disney Plus Hotstar app.