Football

EPL: Arsenal Edge Manchester United 1-0, Keep Title Race With Man City Alive - In Pics

Leandro Trossard scored the winning goal at Old Trafford as Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 to keep up the pressure on title favourites Manchester City in the English Premier League on Sunday (May 12, 2024). Kai Havertz benefited from an intercepted Andre Onana pass to tee up Trossard's simple finish. The Gunners have moved one point clear of Man City, who still have a game in hand at Arsenal's fierce rivals Tottenham on Tuesday, meaning the EPL title is still Pep Guardiola's side's to lose.