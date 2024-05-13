Arsenal's players celebrates after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. Arsenal won 1-0.
Arsenal's supporters cheer after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. Arsenal won 1-0.
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Ben White during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.