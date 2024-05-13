Football

EPL: Arsenal Edge Manchester United 1-0, Keep Title Race With Man City Alive - In Pics

Leandro Trossard scored the winning goal at Old Trafford as Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 to keep up the pressure on title favourites Manchester City in the English Premier League on Sunday (May 12, 2024). Kai Havertz benefited from an intercepted Andre Onana pass to tee up Trossard's simple finish. The Gunners have moved one point clear of Man City, who still have a game in hand at Arsenal's fierce rivals Tottenham on Tuesday, meaning the EPL title is still Pep Guardiola's side's to lose.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's players celebrates after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. Arsenal won 1-0.

1/9
Arsenals supporters cheer teams victory
Arsenal's supporters cheer teams' victory | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's supporters cheer after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. Arsenal won 1-0.

2/9
Arsenals manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

3/9
Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

4/9
Alejandro Garnacho challenges for the ball with Ben White
Alejandro Garnacho challenges for the ball with Ben White | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Ben White during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

5/9
Kai Havertz, left, challenges for the ball with Diogo Dalot
Kai Havertz, left, challenges for the ball with Diogo Dalot | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

6/9
Manchester Uniteds coach Erik ten Hag
Manchester United's coach Erik ten Hag | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

7/9
Arsenals Gabriel challenges for the ball with Uniteds Rasmus Hojlund
Arsenal's Gabriel challenges for the ball with United's Rasmus Hojlund | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's Gabriel, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

8/9
Arsenals Leandro Trossard scores a goal
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard scores a goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

9/9
Manchester Uniteds Sofyan Amrabat
Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

