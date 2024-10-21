Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, embraces Jack Grealish after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's John Stones celebrates after the VAR confirmed his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's John Stones, left, celebrates with teammate Jack Grealish scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Tommy Doyle, front, is challenged by Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Craig Dawson, right, compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes, left, and Manchester City's Ruben Dias vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's Josko Gvardio is congratulated by Mateo Kovacic after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, bottom, blocks a shot by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, right, challenges Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.