Football

English Premier League: Manchester City Pip Wolves 2-1 In Dramatic Fashion - In Pics

Manchester City snatched a contentious 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers as John Stones' last-gasp goal was given after a VAR review to send the defending champions temporarily to the top of the Premier League on Sunday (October 20). Liverpool soon reclaimed the summit with a 2-1 win over Chelsea, however. Pep Guardiola's side trailed to Jorgen Strand Larsen's surprise opener for Wolves early in the first half. Josko Gvardiol dragged City back on level terms before the interval and, with just seconds left in stoppage-time, Stones headed the visitors to a dramatic sixth win in eight league games this season.