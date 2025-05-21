Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne waves to supporters after his final home game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne accompanied by his family speaks to a presenter after his final home game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne accompanied by his family stands on the pitch after his final home game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City players celebrate after Manchester City's Nico Gonzalez, second right, scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Referee Thomas Bramall shows a red card to Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, centre, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Julian Araujo, bottom, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, centre, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City fan holds up a Kevin De Bruyne banner prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City fans hold up a Kevin De Bruyne tifo prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.