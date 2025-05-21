Football

Man City 3-1 Bournemouth: Kevin De Bruyne’s Final Etihad Bow Amid Red Card Drama

Manchester City took a big step toward sealing a UEFA Champions League spot with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in their Premier League 2024-25 matchday 37. Omar Marmoush opened the scoring with a stunning strike, and Kevin De Bruyne, in his final home appearance at Etihad, hit the bar from close range. Bernardo Silva doubled the lead, but Mateo Kovacic’s red card gave Bournemouth hope. That didn’t last long, as Lewis Cook was also sent off for the visitors. Nico Gonzalez made it 3-0 before Daniel Jebbison pulled one back late. City now sit third and just need a point against Fulham to secure their place in Europe's elite league.