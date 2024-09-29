Football

Premier League: Salah's Spot-Kick Takes Reds To PL Summit - In Pics

A league-high fifth win for Liverpool didn’t come easy, even though Arne Slot’s team was playing against the last-placed Wolves at Molineux. It needed Salah to convert a penalty after a foul by Nelson Semedo on former Wolves player Diogo Jota, who was jeered throughout by the home fans. Jota provided the pinpoint cross that was headed in by Ibrahima Konate for the opener in first-half stoppage time. A mistake by Konate allowed Rayan Ait-Nouri in for Wolves’ equalizer in the 56th.

English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, Mohamed Salah, center, and Ryan Gravenberch celebrate their team's victory | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, Mohamed Salah, center, and Ryan Gravenberch celebrate their team victory at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

2/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Wolverhampton Wanderers Hwang Hee-chan reacts during the match
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan reacts during the match | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

3/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Wolverhampton Wanderers Joao Gomes, center, is chased by Liverpools Diogo Jota
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes, center, is chased by Liverpool's Diogo Jota | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes, center, is chased by Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

4/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates scoring his sides first goal
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

5/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpools Mohamed Salah scores his sides second goal
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's second goal | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

6/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpools Luis Diaz, center, vies for the ball against Wolverhampton Wanderers Santiago Bueno, left, and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpool's Luis Diaz, center, vies for the ball against Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno, left, and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, center, vies for the ball against Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno, left, and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

7/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpools Ibrahima Konate, center, celebrates scoring his sides opening goal
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

8/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpools Luis Diaz, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers Andre compete for the ball
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre compete for the ball | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

9/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary ONeil stands at the sideline
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Gary O'Neil stands at the sideline | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Gary O'Neil stands at the sideline during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

10/10
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpools Mohamed Salah, center, is challenged by Wolverhampton Wanderers Joao Gomes
English Premier League 2024-25, Wanderers vs Liverpool: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, is challenged by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, is challenged by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes, left, as Rayan Ait-Nouri looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

