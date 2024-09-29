Football

Premier League: Salah's Spot-Kick Takes Reds To PL Summit - In Pics

A league-high fifth win for Liverpool didn’t come easy, even though Arne Slot’s team was playing against the last-placed Wolves at Molineux. It needed Salah to convert a penalty after a foul by Nelson Semedo on former Wolves player Diogo Jota, who was jeered throughout by the home fans. Jota provided the pinpoint cross that was headed in by Ibrahima Konate for the opener in first-half stoppage time. A mistake by Konate allowed Rayan Ait-Nouri in for Wolves’ equalizer in the 56th.