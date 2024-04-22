Football

EPL: Liverpool Trump Fulham 3-1, Draw Level With Table Toppers Arsenal - In Pics

Liverpool moved level on points with top-of-the-table Arsenal after their 3-1 victory over Fulham in the English Premier League at Craven Cottage. Jurgen Klopp’s men bounced back from Thursday’s exit to Atalanta in the Europa League and last week’s home defeat to Crystal Palace as they continued their pursuit of Premier League glory. Liverpool in second, who sit one point above Manchester City and trail Arsenal on goal difference, opened the scoring from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick before Timothy Castagne equalised with his first goal for Fulham. Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota were the difference-makers in the second half as they got in on the act to give their side all three points.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Fulham's goalkeeper Bernd Leno, right, makes a save in front of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, left, duels for the ball with Fulham's Andreas Pereira during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz, center, kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, front, celebrates with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Fulham's Antonee Robinson, right, tries to block a shot from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid, top, duels for the ball with Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Fulham's Alex Iwobi, left, duels for the ball with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

