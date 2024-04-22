Football

EPL: Liverpool Trump Fulham 3-1, Draw Level With Table Toppers Arsenal - In Pics

Liverpool moved level on points with top-of-the-table Arsenal after their 3-1 victory over Fulham in the English Premier League at Craven Cottage. Jurgen Klopp’s men bounced back from Thursday’s exit to Atalanta in the Europa League and last week’s home defeat to Crystal Palace as they continued their pursuit of Premier League glory. Liverpool in second, who sit one point above Manchester City and trail Arsenal on goal difference, opened the scoring from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick before Timothy Castagne equalised with his first goal for Fulham. Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota were the difference-makers in the second half as they got in on the act to give their side all three points.