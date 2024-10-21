Football

English Premier League: Liverpool Edge Chelsea 2-1 To Reclaim Top Spot - In Pics

Liverpool are looking more and more like Manchester City’s main title rivals after beating a resurgent Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday (October 20,2024) to stay top of the Premier League table. After City needed an injury-time header from John Stones to beat last-place Wolves 2-1 in the early kick-off, Liverpool answered with a composed performance at Anfield to hand Chelsea their first league loss since the opening round. Curtis Jones orchestrated the win for Liverpool, earning a penalty for Mohamed Salah’s first-half opener and then scoring himself to restore the host’s lead in the 51st minute.