Football

Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics

Liverpool is making one of the toughest fixture lists in the new-format Champions League look quite easy. Two Italian teams have now been comfortably dealt with, as unheralded Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Wednesday two weeks after AC Milan was brushed aside 3-1 in San Siro. Two German opponents are up next — including former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso returning to Anfield as Bayer Leverkusen coach — then comes two Spanish teams, including a visit of defending champion Real Madrid. Mohamed Salah’s magical left foot created an 11th-minute goal for Alexis Mac Allister and curled in a rising shot in the 75th.

UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot celebrates at the end of the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

2/9
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpool players block a free kick
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpool players block a free kick | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Liverpool players block a free kick during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

3/9
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpools Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

4/9
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpools Alexis Mac Allister challenges for the ball with Bolognas Michel Aebischer
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister challenges for the ball with Bologna's Michel Aebischer | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister challenges for the ball with Bologna's Michel Aebischer during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

5/9
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Bolognas Kacper Urbanski, right, reacts during the match
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Bologna's Kacper Urbanski, right, reacts during the match | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Bologna's Kacper Urbanski, right, reacts during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

6/9
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpools Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Bolognas Juan Miranda
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Bologna's Juan Miranda | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Bologna's Juan Miranda during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

7/9
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpools Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the opening goal
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

8/9
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpools Alexis Mac Allister, centre, scores the opening goal
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, centre, scores the opening goal | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, centre, scores the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

9/9
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpool fans cheer on the stands
UCL 2024-25, Liverpool vs Bologna: Liverpool' fans cheer on the stands | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Liverpool' fans cheer on the stands prior to the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Preview, Women's T20 WC: IND's Best Must Step Up Against NZ In Group A Clash
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25: Shardul Thakur Hospitalised After Playing Defiant Innings For Mumbai - Report
  3. Irani Cup: How Does Sarfaraz Fare In FC Averages After Scoring Double Hundred For MUM
  4. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  5. Praveen Jayawickrama Handed One-Year Ban For Breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
Football News
  1. Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics
  2. Champions League: Duran Scores As Villa Beat Bayern At Home - In Pics
  3. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Messi Set To Rejoin Argentina For Matches Against Venezuela And Bolivia
  4. Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Lands His 46th Career Title
  5. Soccer Legend Diego Maradona’s Remains To Be Moved To Public Mausoleum In Buenos Aires
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Businessman Jumps To Death From Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 2nd Such Incident In 3 Days
  2. Haryana polls: Setback To AAP As Its Nilokheri Candidate Joins Congress
  3. Sonam Wangchuk Released From Detention; Meeting With PM, President Likely Soon | Details Inside
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  2. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
  3. Taiwan: At Least 8 Dead In Hospital Fire As Typhoon Krathon Batters Island's South
  4. 'Mahatma Gandhi Believed Non-Violence Was Greatest Force Available To Humanity': UN chief
  5. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points