Football

Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics

Liverpool is making one of the toughest fixture lists in the new-format Champions League look quite easy. Two Italian teams have now been comfortably dealt with, as unheralded Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Wednesday two weeks after AC Milan was brushed aside 3-1 in San Siro. Two German opponents are up next — including former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso returning to Anfield as Bayer Leverkusen coach — then comes two Spanish teams, including a visit of defending champion Real Madrid. Mohamed Salah’s magical left foot created an 11th-minute goal for Alexis Mac Allister and curled in a rising shot in the 75th.