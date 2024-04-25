Football

Liverpool May Need To Move On From Mohamed Salah And Darwin Nunez: Jamie Carragher

Mohamed Salah has 17 Premier League goals this season, but 14 of those came before he went to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt in January. His strike partner Darwin Nunez has also come in for criticism, with only Erling Haaland (30) missing more big chances than the Uruguayan's 26 this term. Haaland has, however, converted 34.78 per cent of his big chances to Nunez's 18.75 per cent