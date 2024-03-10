Lens moved up to fourth place and level on points with Monaco in third. Monaco can move one point behind Brest if it wins at Strasbourg on Sunday.

Brest was unbeaten in 13 league games since losing at Monaco on Nov. 5. The visitors came close to equalizing in the second half, when Hugo Magnetti had a shot saved by France goalkeeper Brice Samba and Uruguay forward Martín Satriano hit the post.

Lens played in the Champions League this year for the first time since 2002 and is gaining momentum for a return. Brest has never qualified for Europe's elite competition and never finished higher than eighth in the French top flight.