Football

'Legend' Ruud Van Nistelrooy Departs Manchester United After Ruben Amorim Arrival

The 48-year-old Ruud Van Nistelrooy oversaw four games during his temporary tenure, earning victories over Leicester City in the EFL Cup and PAOK in the Europa League

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Manchester United have confirmed that Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club
info_icon

Manchester United have confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy has departed the club following Ruben Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

Van Nistelrooy returned to the club in July on a two-year contract as an assistant to Erik ten Hag.

He was placed in interim charge after Erik ten Hag's dismissal last month. 

The 48-year-old oversaw four games during his temporary tenure, earning victories over Leicester City in the EFL Cup and PAOK in the Europa League. United were then held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea, but Van Nistelrooy signed off in style with a 3-0 win over the Foxes in the Premier League on Sunday. 

But Amorim, who began his new role on Monday, has decided against retaining the Dutchman's services, with the club saying the full men's first team coaching composition will be announced in due course.

"Ruud is and always will be a Manchester United legend," the club said in a statement.

"We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford."

Assistant Rene Hake, goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar and analyst Pieter Morel have also left the club.

However, former United midfielder Darren Fletcher will remain in his coaching role and continue his link between the first team and the academy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI: All-Round Omarzai, Centurion Gurbaz Help Afghanistan Win Match, Series
  2. Who Is Nahid Rana? Pacer Makes ODI Debut In Sharjah, Bowls Fastest-Ever Delivery By Bangladesh Bowler
  3. Champions Trophy: ICC Demands Response From Pakistan Cricket Board On Hybrid Model - Report
  4. Lanka T10 Super League Player Draft: Check Final Squads Of All Six Teams
  5. IPL Mega Auction: James Anderson Headed To Chennai Super Kings? Michael Vaughan Deems It Likely
Football News
  1. 'Legend' Ruud Van Nistelrooy Departs Manchester United After Ruben Amorim Arrival
  2. Joao Pereira Replaces Ruben Amorim As Sporting CP Head Coach
  3. Ruben Amorim's Manchester United In-Tray: What Does The New Boss Need To Fix?
  4. Amsterdam Violence: Police Detains Pro-Palestine Protesters After Attacks On Israeli Club Fans
  5. Israel Vs France, Nations League: Paris To Deploy 4,000 Cops After Amsterdam Violence
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
  2. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  4. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  5. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  2. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  3. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  5. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'I've Done Nothing', Says Accused Sanjay Roy After Trial Begins In RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder Case
  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indian Oil Refinery In Vadodara; No Casualties
  3. 'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar
  4. Karnataka Minister Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'; Sparks Row
  5. Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign