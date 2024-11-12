'Legend' Ruud Van Nistelrooy Departs Manchester United After Ruben Amorim Arrival

Manchester United have confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy has departed the club following Ruben Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford. (More Football News)
Van Nistelrooy returned to the club in July on a two-year contract as an assistant to Erik ten Hag.
He was placed in interim charge after Erik ten Hag's dismissal last month.
The 48-year-old oversaw four games during his temporary tenure, earning victories over Leicester City in the EFL Cup and PAOK in the Europa League. United were then held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea, but Van Nistelrooy signed off in style with a 3-0 win over the Foxes in the Premier League on Sunday.
But Amorim, who began his new role on Monday, has decided against retaining the Dutchman's services, with the club saying the full men's first team coaching composition will be announced in due course.
"Ruud is and always will be a Manchester United legend," the club said in a statement.
"We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford."
Assistant Rene Hake, goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar and analyst Pieter Morel have also left the club.
However, former United midfielder Darren Fletcher will remain in his coaching role and continue his link between the first team and the academy.