LAFC Vs Colorado Rapids LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Lloris, Son Heung-Min Start For Hosts - Check Playing XIs

LAFC Vs Colorado Rapids, MLS 2026: Follow play-by-play updates from LAFC Vs Colorado Rapids clash on Thursday, 23 April (IST) at BMO Stadium

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Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami Highlights, MLS 2026 Updates
Los Angeles FC, MLS 2026: LAFC players celebrating their win. X/@LAFC
Welcome to today's coverage of LAFC taking on Colorado Rapids in matchday 9 of the ongoing Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 match, taking place at the BMO Stadium. The hosts LAFC are third in the Western Conference table with 16 points. However, they are winless in their last three matches, including two MLS games and one CONCACAF Champions Cup match. Follow play-by-play updates from LAFC Vs Colorado Rapids clash on Thursday, 23 April (IST) at BMO Stadium
LIVE UPDATES

Los Angeles FC Vs Colorado Rapids LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Action To Start Soon

Action to start soon as LAFC will take on Colorado Rapids in the MLS match, live from the BMO Stadium.

Los Angeles FC Vs Colorado Rapids LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Starting XIs

Los Angeles FC Vs Colorado Rapids LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Team News

LAFC Injury News:

Amin Boudri - Leg (Out)
Thomas Hasal - Head (Out)
Igor Jesus - Leg (Out)

Colorado Rapids

Ted Ku-DiPietro - Shoulder (Out)
Connor Ronan - Leg (Out)

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