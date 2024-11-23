Football

Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, ISL: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2024-25 Match

As both teams look for crucial three points, check out how you can watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC
Kerala Blasters players. Photo: X/KeralaBlasters
info_icon

An out of form Kerala Blasters are set to welcome Chennaiyin FC in the South Indian derby of the Indian Super League 2024-25. (More Football News)

The two teams meet for the first time in ISL 2024-25 with four points separating them. Chennaiyin FC have enjoyed a good season so far and find themselves in fourth place while Kerala Blasters FC are tenth and on a three-game losing streak.

After a win against Mohammedan SC almost a month ago, the Blasters have found the going tough as they have suffered three back-to-back defeats. Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have found three points courtesty the poor form of Kerala Blasters. Languishig at the 10th place, Kerala Blasters will desperately want a win against Chennaiyin.

After losing twice to open their ISL 2024-25 campaign, Chennaiyin have avoided defeat in their past six outings. They are currently at the fourth place with three wins and three draws apart from a couple of early losses. A win against the Blasters will push them equal on points with the third-placed NorthEast United FC.

As both teams look for crucial three points, check out how you can watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match.

Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When is Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match?

The Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, November 24 at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Where to watch Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match?

The Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full List Of India Internationals In Uncapped Category
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 Highlights: Tilak, Shahbaz Star With Centuries; Hardik, Samson Get Fifties
  4. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
  5. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  3. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  4. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  5. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  2. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  3. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  4. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  5. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  2. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  3. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP
  4. Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut After Massive Win In Wayanad
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Result: JMM And Allies Sweep; PM Modi Congratulates Hemant Soren
Entertainment News
  1. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  2. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  4. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  5. Marching In The Dark, Silently
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  2. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  3. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  4. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  5. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign