Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, ISL: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2024-25 Match

An out of form Kerala Blasters are set to welcome Chennaiyin FC in the South Indian derby of the Indian Super League 2024-25. (More Football News)
The two teams meet for the first time in ISL 2024-25 with four points separating them. Chennaiyin FC have enjoyed a good season so far and find themselves in fourth place while Kerala Blasters FC are tenth and on a three-game losing streak.
After a win against Mohammedan SC almost a month ago, the Blasters have found the going tough as they have suffered three back-to-back defeats. Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have found three points courtesty the poor form of Kerala Blasters. Languishig at the 10th place, Kerala Blasters will desperately want a win against Chennaiyin.
After losing twice to open their ISL 2024-25 campaign, Chennaiyin have avoided defeat in their past six outings. They are currently at the fourth place with three wins and three draws apart from a couple of early losses. A win against the Blasters will push them equal on points with the third-placed NorthEast United FC.
As both teams look for crucial three points, check out how you can watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match.
Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, November 24 at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
Where to watch Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.