Football

Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC Look To End Losing Streak Against Positive CFC

Catch the live score and updates from the Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
24 November 2024
Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC. X | Kerala Blasters
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League Southern Derby between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. A victory for either of the teams could prove to be the trigger they will need to jump up the table. Both the sides have faced each other 24 times, with CFC edging it with seven wins, while KBFC have won six, with nine draws. Catch the live action and updates from the match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

ISL Live Updates: Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC

We are about 20 minutes away from kick-off, as the players are going through their warm-up routines. It is all smiles but it sure won't remain that way once the match gets underway.

ISL Live Updates: Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Head-To-Head

Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC have played each other 22 times, with CFC winning seven, while KBFC have come out victorious in six games, while nine matches have ended in a draw.

ISL Live Updates: Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC, having lost just one match in their last five, shape up with a 4-1-2-1-2 with Irfan Yadwad and Wilmar Jordan as strikers.

Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Indian Super League between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

