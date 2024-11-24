Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC Look To End Losing Streak Against Positive CFC

Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC. X | Kerala Blasters

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League Southern Derby between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. A victory for either of the teams could prove to be the trigger they will need to jump up the table. Both the sides have faced each other 24 times, with CFC edging it with seven wins, while KBFC have won six, with nine draws. Catch the live action and updates from the match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

24 Nov 2024, 07:09:24 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC We are about 20 minutes away from kick-off, as the players are going through their warm-up routines. It is all smiles but it sure won't remain that way once the match gets underway.

24 Nov 2024, 06:48:37 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Chennaiyin FC, having lost just one match in their last five, shape up with a 4-1-2-1-2 with Irfan Yadwad and Wilmar Jordan as strikers. Our starting XI to take on the blasters😎🤘💥#AllInForChennaiyin #KalathilKaanam #KBFCCFC #ISL | @Melbat_official pic.twitter.com/oRucGGiJhs — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) November 24, 2024