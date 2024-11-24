Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC Look To End Losing Streak Against Positive CFC

ISL Live Updates: Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC
We are about 20 minutes away from kick-off, as the players are going through their warm-up routines. It is all smiles but it sure won't remain that way once the match gets underway.
Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC have played each other 22 times, with CFC winning seven, while KBFC have come out victorious in six games, while nine matches have ended in a draw.
Chennaiyin FC, having lost just one match in their last five, shape up with a 4-1-2-1-2 with Irfan Yadwad and Wilmar Jordan as strikers.
Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Indian Super League between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.