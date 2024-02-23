Football

Joe Hart Announces Retirement At Age 36: 'There's No Right Or Wrong Time' Says The Celtic Goalkeeper

The former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart said on Thursday that this season in Glasgow will be his last, despite feeling physically "great" ending his 20-year career

Associated Press (AP)
February 23, 2024

Celtic Football Club goalkeeper, Joe Hart announces retirement from professional football at age 36. (Photo: X|@CelticFC)
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has announced he will retire after this season, ending a 20-year career that included 75 appearances for England. (More Football News)

The former Manchester City 'keeper said on Thursday that this season in Glasgow will be his last, despite feeling physically "great."

"I wanted to get the message out that as of June I'm going to stop playing professional football," the 36-year-old Hart told Celtic TV.

"This is something that I've thought about for a while. There's no right or wrong time, is there?"

Hart was a two-time Premier League champion in his 12-year stint with City, which included loans to Birmingham, West Ham and Torino. He's helped Celtic win two league titles in Scotland.

He has also won six cup medals with City and Celtic.

"Come game day, I really do peak," Hart said.

"But I'm aware that time waits for no man. I don't want my body to be retiring me. That was one of the key factors."

Hart, who joined the Scottish champions from Tottenham in 2021, made his first-team debut for Shrewsbury in April 2004.

Battling for the Scottish league title, Celtic trails Rangers by two points with 13 games remaining.

"All I want to do now is focus," he said.

"I want to focus on the job in hand, representing this amazing club that I play for and living my heart and soul out on the field."

