Joe Hart Announces Retirement At Age 36: 'There's No Right Or Wrong Time' Says The Celtic Goalkeeper

"I wanted to get the message out that as of June I'm going to stop playing professional football," the 36-year-old Hart told Celtic TV.

"This is something that I've thought about for a while. There's no right or wrong time, is there?"

Hart was a two-time Premier League champion in his 12-year stint with City, which included loans to Birmingham, West Ham and Torino. He's helped Celtic win two league titles in Scotland.