Bundesliga 2023-24: Thomas Tuchel's Time At Bayern Munich Nears End As Leipzig Clash Approaches

That starts on Saturday against Leipzig, a team Bayern has failed to beat in any of its three games under Tuchel.

Leipzig's young, fast forwards like Loïs Openda, Xavi Simons and Benjamin Šeško could do well against a Bayern defense badly depleted by injuries.

In his statement announcing Tuchel's departure, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen made a point on Wednesday of saying he would “hold the team accountable” for its performances over the rest of the season.