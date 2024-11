Football

Jamaica 0-1 USA: Ricardo Pepi Secures Victory For USMNT In CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal First Leg – In Pics

Ricardo Pepi's early goal led the United States to a 1-0 win over Jamaica on a challenging pitch in Kingston during their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg on Friday. This victory marked a milestone achievement for new U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino handing a successful start in CONCACAF. Christian Pulisic's setup in the fifth minute, along with Matt Turner's crucial penalty save, paved the way for Pepi’s game-winning goal. The U.S. team, aiming to continue its dominance after winning the first three editions of the tournament, will play the second leg of the aggregate series on Monday in St. Louis, with the winner advancing to the semifinal on March 20 in Inglewood, California.