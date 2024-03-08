On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024 (Friday, March 8), England's National Football Museum has announced that trailblazing referee Rebecca Welch will be inducted into its Hall of Fame. Rebecca had made history two months ago by becoming the first-ever female referee to officiate in an English Premier League match when she took the pitch on December 23, 2023, for Burnley's 2-0 victory over Fulham. (More Football News)
The 40-year-old is also the first-ever woman to officiate in the English Football League Championship, as she took charge of the game between Birmingham City and Preston North End in January 2023.
“It’s quite overwhelming, I was very honoured to be asked. My journey started 13 years ago and now here I am having refereed in one of the biggest leagues in the world, being inducted to the Hall of Fame alongside legends of the game, it doesn’t feel real to me. It’s great for young boys and young girls to see female representation at the top of the game because it makes them believe that they can be there as well,” Welch said upon receiving the news.
Welch began her refereeing career in 2010 and has officiated several high-octane games, including the 2017 and 2020 Women’s FA Cup finals at Wembley. She was also a member of the officiating team in charge of the third-place play-off match at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Lauding Welch's contribution to the sport, Tim Desmond, CEO of the National Football Museum said: “Rebecca’s achievements in football are nothing short of outstanding. Reaching the pinnacle of refereeing in the women’s game officiating at multiple World Cups as well as becoming the first female to officiate the Premier League. Rebecca’s achievements take bravery and extreme dedication to her craft.
"She’s a shining example for women looking to make a career in refereeing, the wider footballing world and beyond and we are delighted to announce she will be inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.”