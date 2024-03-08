“It’s quite overwhelming, I was very honoured to be asked. My journey started 13 years ago and now here I am having refereed in one of the biggest leagues in the world, being inducted to the Hall of Fame alongside legends of the game, it doesn’t feel real to me. It’s great for young boys and young girls to see female representation at the top of the game because it makes them believe that they can be there as well,” Welch said upon receiving the news.

Welch began her refereeing career in 2010 and has officiated several high-octane games, including the 2017 and 2020 Women’s FA Cup finals at Wembley. She was also a member of the officiating team in charge of the third-place play-off match at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.