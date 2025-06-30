Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Highlights, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Brazilian Side Enter Quarter-Finals After Big Win

Catch the highlights of the Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between Inter Milan and Fluminense, right here

Fluminenses Samuel Xavier plays the ball in front of Inter Milan. AP
Fluminense's Samuel Xavier plays the ball in front of Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco during the Club World Cup round of 16 football match between Inter Milan and Fluminense in Charlotte. AP Photo/Nell Redmond
Here are the highlights of the Inter Milan vs Fluminense, round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 played at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Tuesday, 1 July 2025. Fluminense won the match with a margin of 2-0 and entered the quarter-finals of the tournament. Catch the highlights of the Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between Inter Milan and Fluminense, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: When Does Action Start?

The live-action for the Inter Milan vs Fluminense, round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will start at 12:30 am IST. The match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: How To Watch?

The Inter Milan Vs Fluminense, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16 match will be live streamed on the DAZN Network. In India, the tournament isn't available for telecast.

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Preview

Inter Milan is on track to secure a second FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) title after advancing to the round of 16. The Italian team will now face 2023 runners-up Fluminense, who qualified for the knockout phase following a 0-0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.

When Cristian Chivu took over as head coach at Inter earlier this month, his first challenge was to help the team move past the disappointment of a heavy loss in the UEFA Champions League final and a second-place finish in Serie A. The squad has responded remarkably well, achieving their latest victory (2-0 against River Plate). This win not only keeps Chivu undefeated in his tenure (with 2 wins and 1 draw) but also secures the top spot in CWC Group E, having conceded only two goals in the process.

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Starting XIs

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Kickoff!

The match started with Inter Milan kicking off the game. Referee Ivan Barton blew the whistle to start the match. Play was halted after Juan Freytes committed a foul in a challenge for the ball, and he accepted the decision without dispute.

2' - INT 0-0 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Goal!

German Cano rose well to meet a cross inside the box, powering home a precise header into the bottom of the net.

5' - INT 0-1 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Yellow Card

German Cano's reckless play earned him a yellow card in the 16th minute. Later, Federico Dimarco whipped in a dangerous cross, but Fabio was equal to the task, intercepting the ball to relieve the pressure.

16' - INT 0-1 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Another Yellow Card!

Juan Freytes was duly cautioned with a yellow card for a nasty tackle. Federico Dimarco's subsequent free kick was blocked by the wall, and the ball went out for a corner, presenting Inter with a golden chance.

28' - INT 0-1 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Two More Yellow Cards!

Rene's reckless tackle earned him a yellow card, no question about it. Federico Dimarco took the resulting free kick, firing a shot towards the bottom left corner, but Fabio pulled off a great diving save. Meanwhile, Alessandro Bastoni also picked up a yellow card later on.

38' - INT 0-1 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Goal Disallowed!

GOAL DISALLOWED! Ignacio scored with a header from Thiago Silva's cross, but Ivan Barton consulted VAR and disallowed the goal due to an offside in the build-up.

44' - INT 0-1 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Half-Time

The first half concluded after eight minutes of added time, during which Renato Gaucho expressed his displeasure to the referee, earning himself a yellow card. No further goals were scored in the additional time.

Half-Time - INT 0-1 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: 2nd Half Starts

Stefan de Vrij's long-range shot flew high and wide of the target. Moments later, Denzel Dumfries' reckless challenge prompted Ivan Barton to halt play and issue a caution.

50' - INT 0-1 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Corner Kick

Jhon Arias sent in the corner kick, which Facundo Bernal met perfectly, but his finish sailed wide of the post. Later, Lima's promising pass into the box was blocked by the Inter defence.

62' - INT 0-1 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Stefan de Vrij's Missed Chance

Stefan de Vrij's stunning first-time shot from inside the box narrowly flew wide of the left post. Later, Inter made a substitution, with Carlos Augusto coming on for Alessandro Bastoni. Augusto then whipped in a cross, but a defender rose highest to clear the danger.

73' - INT 0-1 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Yellow Card

Luis Henrique's mid-range shot flew over the bar. Thiago Santos' cynical foul earned him a yellow card. Later, Henrique's cross into the box was blocked. Nicolo Barella's reckless tackle was too much for Ivan Barton, who promptly stopped play.

85' - INT 0-1 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Goal!

With seven minutes of added time on the board, Fluminense struck again. A Hercules shot from just outside the box ripped into the bottom right corner with incredible pace and power, leaving the Inter goalkeeper with no chance.

90+4' - INT 0-2 FLU

Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Live Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16: Full Time

Fluminense won the match 2-0 and have knocked out Inter Milan from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Tricolor dominated in the game from the word go and kept Nerazzurri at bay.

Half-Time - INT 0-2 FLU

Fluminense entered the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after defeating Inter Milan 2-0 in the Round of 16 match.

