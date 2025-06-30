Inter Milan Vs Fluminense Highlights, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Brazilian Side Enter Quarter-Finals After Big Win

When Cristian Chivu took over as head coach at Inter earlier this month, his first challenge was to help the team move past the disappointment of a heavy loss in the UEFA Champions League final and a second-place finish in Serie A. The squad has responded remarkably well, achieving their latest victory (2-0 against River Plate). This win not only keeps Chivu undefeated in his tenure (with 2 wins and 1 draw) but also secures the top spot in CWC Group E, having conceded only two goals in the process.