Inter Milan players greets fans after their victory during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, attempts a shot on goal as Atalanta's Matteo Ruggeri tries block during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, center, tries control the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Atalanta's Rafael Toloi, bottom, challenges Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, attempts a shot on goal past Atalanta's Raoul Bellanova during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti, left, and Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, right, and Marcus Thuram celebrate after Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti scored an own goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Atalanta's Raoul Bellanova, top, heads the ball challenged by Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.