Football

Serie A: Marcus Thuram's Brace Helps Inter Milan Blank Atalanta 4-0 - In Pics

Marcus Thuram netted a brace and played a starring role as reigning champions Inter Milan went to the top of Serie A after a 4-0 win over Atalanta on Saturday (August 31, 2024). The result extended Inter’s unbeaten start to the season and tied them at the top with Torino, who beat Venezia 1-0 earlier in the day. Both teams have seven points from three games so far.