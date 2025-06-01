Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores his side's third goal against Columbus Crew during a Major League Soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: AP

Here are the highlights of the Major League Soccer 2025 match-up between Inter Miami and Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States on Sunday (June 1). Lionel Messi scored a brace and also provided an assist as the Herons recorded a 5-1 win over Columbus Crew on Sunday. Messi scored for the fifth time in three Major League Soccer matches as Inter Miami registered back-to-back victories in the MLS. Track the football scores and MLS updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jun 2025, 03:31:43 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Hello! Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from Inter Miami's Major League Soccer face-off with Columbus Crew.

1 Jun 2025, 03:53:40 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Start Time, Streaming The match will kick off at around 5am IST. The MLS 2025 clash between the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami and visiting Columbus Crew will be live streamed on the Apple TV platform in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

1 Jun 2025, 04:17:26 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Starting XIs The big news once again is that Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is starting for the side. Here is how Inter Miami and Columbus Crew line up ahead of kick-off in Florida: Los 1️⃣1️⃣ elegidos para enfrentar a Columbus 👊 pic.twitter.com/AsEUljcbf8 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 31, 2025 Tonight's Crew 📋 pic.twitter.com/kN7pDmexy1 — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) May 31, 2025

1 Jun 2025, 04:36:41 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Earlier Today... A mesmeric Paris Saint-Germain demolished Inter Milan 5-0 in the final to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy for the first time. Luis Enrique's youth brigade ran riot at the Allianz Arena, making the former Barcelona boss only the second coach – after Pep Guardiola – to win the treble with two different clubs.

1 Jun 2025, 05:05:39 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: What Happened In Previous Match? We are minutes away from the start of the clash between Inter Miami and Columbus Crew. Before kick-off, let us recap what happened the last time the hosts played. Captain Lionel Messi scored twice and had an assist, as his side broke out of its slump with a 4-2 victory over Montreal. Messi scored in the 27th and 87th minutes and set up Luis Suarez’s goal with some nice dribbling in the 68th. Suarez added another in the 71st. It was just their second victory in Inter Miami's previous eight matches.

1 Jun 2025, 05:15:28 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Kick-Off Play gets underway at Fort Lauderdale. Inter Miami will eye a strong start tonight, like the one they made in the previous clash against Montreal. Columbus Crew are much better-placed in the Conference, however, and are likely to offer a sterner test.

1 Jun 2025, 05:28:19 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CLB Tadeo Allende puts Inter Miami ahead in the 13th minute. Captain Lionel Messi lines up the assist and his fellow Argentinian drills it in to the bottom left corner.

1 Jun 2025, 05:30:47 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 2-0 CLB Messi magic! This time, the skipper delivers himself. Soon after Allende's strike, lets rip from outside the box with his trademark left foot to send the ball soaring into the top right corner. Inter Miami go 2-0 up in the 15th minute against a rattled Columbus Crew.

1 Jun 2025, 05:41:30 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 3-0 CLB And another one! Lionel Messi is giving the home fans a treat to behold. The Inter Miami captain pounces on Sergio Busquets' through ball to slot it into the Columbus goal in the 24th minute. The hosts are rampant and look hungry for a big win.

1 Jun 2025, 06:02:33 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Half-Time Update The first half ends with the scoreline reading 3-0 in Inter Miami's favour. It was the ideal 45 minutes for Lionel Messi's men, made sweeter by the captain scoring twice in front of their home crowd. Can Columbus Crew make an unlikely comeback from here? Find out after the mid-game interval.

1 Jun 2025, 06:17:29 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Second-half Underway Second-half gets underway as Inter Miami look to build on their superior 3-0 lead against Columbus Crew.

1 Jun 2025, 06:23:40 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Visitors Eye Goal Inter Miami are sitting deep and all the pressure is coming from the visiting team as Darlington Nagbe floats in a ball to Diego Rossi but the latter misses it completely.

1 Jun 2025, 06:28:05 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: David Martínez Gets Booked Inter Miami defender David Martínez goes in with a clumsy challenge and rightly gets booked by the referee.

1 Jun 2025, 06:30:19 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Cesar Ruvalcaba Pulls One Back For Visitors Game on for the visitors? Well, possibly as Inter Miami just cannot keep a clean sheet as they concede from a set-piece as Cesar Ruvalcaba scores from a corner. 3-1

1 Jun 2025, 06:36:36 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: What A Goal, What A Move From The Herons Luis Suarez completes a fine team goal as the Herons get their three-goal advantage as the former Liverpool forward nets his 1001th career goal.

1 Jun 2025, 06:41:29 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Visitors Need Another Goal Everytime Inter break forward, the Crew players don't know how to defend at the back. The visitors need another goal to put some sort of pressure on the Herons.

1 Jun 2025, 06:43:26 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Crew Make Subs Amar Sejdic replaces Darlington Nagbe Jacen Russell-Rowe replaces Dániel Gazdag. Andrés Herrera replaces Max Arfsten.

1 Jun 2025, 06:50:57 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Inter's Messi Misses Chance Luis Suarez starts a move that see the Herons break on the counter and the Uruguayan squares one up for Lionel Messi but the Argentine's shot hits a Crew player and goes for a corner.

1 Jun 2025, 06:56:02 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Jacen Russell-Rowe With A Chance Inter Miami player looses the ball and Jacen Russell-Rowe pounces on the mistake as the latter gets on the edge of the area but shoots hit way wide off the post. Missed chance.

1 Jun 2025, 07:02:41 am IST Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew Live Score, Major League Soccer: Herons Heading For Victory Two mins added on and it seems the Herons are headed for yet another victory.