Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, chases the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale. AP/Lynne Sladky

Welcome to the highlights of the Major League Soccer 2025 match-up between Inter Miami and CF Montreal at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States on Thursday (May 29). Lionel Messi scored twice and had an assist, and Inter Miami broke out of its slump with a 4-2 rout of Montreal on Wednesday night. Messi scored in the 27th and 87th minutes and set up Luis Suárez’s goal with some nice dribbling in the 68th. Suárez added another in the 71st. Catch the highlights from the MLS 2025 match between Inter Miami and CF Montreal at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States

29 May 2025, 07:11:02 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 4-2 CFM Full-time. Inter Miami CF 4, CF Montréal 2

29 May 2025, 03:11:24 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: Greetings! Hello and welcome to everyone joining us. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the MLS clash between Inter Miami and CF Montreal.

29 May 2025, 03:49:32 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: Start Time, Streaming The game will kick off at 5am IST. The MLS 2025 clash between Inter Miami and CF Montreal will be live streamed on the Apple TV platform in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

29 May 2025, 04:46:44 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: Recent Record Apart from being winless in the previous four games, Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami have dropped points in five of their last six games in Major League Soccer. That is their longest stretch without a victory since going winless in their final six regular season encounters in 2023.

29 May 2025, 05:15:34 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: Kick-Off Play finally gets underway at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Inter Miami will believe they can turn the tide tonight, especially given the kind of form Montreal have been in this season. Let's see if we can get some Messi magic early in the first half.

29 May 2025, 05:33:13 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 0-0 CFM Inter Miami have garnered a few setpieces, but not made much of any of them yet. Luis Suarez goes for goal after one such free kick, but his shot is high and wide. Messi, too, yet to make a mark.

29 May 2025, 05:41:53 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM Messi magic! The talismanic Inter Miami skipper puts them ahead in the 27th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the box. It was Sergio Busquets who had set it up for the star forward, who made no mistake. Montreal have it all to do now.

29 May 2025, 05:55:58 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM Inter Miami are now playing with greater confidence and initiating probing moves regularly. Bodes well for Mascherano's men even as half-time draws near. But as we say this, Busquets is booked for a foul on Nathan Saliba.

29 May 2025, 06:03:26 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM Five minutes added on for the first-half stoppage time.

29 May 2025, 06:07:13 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM The half-time whistle blows and we go into the break with Inter Miami leading 1-0 thanks to the brilliance of Lionel Messi.

29 May 2025, 06:22:56 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM Second-half to get underway soon with the hosts making a change as Maximiliano Falcón replacing Tomás Avilés. Montreal too make changes - Samuel Piette replaces Tom Pearce and Caden Clark replaces Giacomo Vrioni.

29 May 2025, 06:27:40 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM Inter Miami need a victory so badly tonight, given their wretched form in the MLS 2025 so far. Lucky for them, they are playing a side that lie at the bottom of the table who have won just one game so far this season.

29 May 2025, 06:30:59 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM Woah! Caden Clark is through on goal and the Inter Miami goalie just grabs hold of the ball but relief for the hosts as the linesman blows offside whistle.

29 May 2025, 06:33:29 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM Telasco Segovia goes in the ref's books with a foul. It seems the Venezuelan footballer fouls Montreal player and the referee isn't happy with that and books the player.

29 May 2025, 06:37:56 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM Missed attempt! What a ball released by Lionel Messi to Tadeo Allende but the forward hits it wide the post to the dismay of the home support.

29 May 2025, 06:39:54 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM David Martínez fouls at the edge of the penalty box and the ref books him as well as awards a free-kick to Montreal. Free-kick taken but hits the wall.

29 May 2025, 06:42:54 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 1-0 CFM Lionel Messi attempts a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box but the shot is high and it goes above the goal.

29 May 2025, 06:47:17 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 2-0 CFM Montreal pay for the missed chances as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez team up to double their side's lead in the game. Messi, twists and turns in the penalty area as he crosses to the Uruguayan, who makes no mistake and puts it back of the net.

29 May 2025, 06:49:40 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 3-0 CFM And it's three! Luis Suarez scores a brace as Inter Miami ease pressure on under-fire boss Javier Mascherano as the Herons go 3-0 up in the game.

29 May 2025, 06:52:44 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 3-1 CFM Dante Sealy makes it 3-1 and Inter Miami's hopes of keeping a clean sheet has gone up in the air. A nice one-two sees Sealy put it past Ustari and gives his side some hope.

29 May 2025, 06:55:15 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 3-1 CFM We have a delay in the game as teams get a much-needed drinks break.

29 May 2025, 06:58:54 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 3-1 CFM 10 minutes remain in the game as we head towards a close finish after that late goal from Dante Sealy. If CF Montreal grab another, we are into a close, close finish.

29 May 2025, 07:03:45 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 3-1 CFM Time slipping by for CF Montreal to make a match out of this. The Herons are now just playing to play out the time and hold on to their 3-1 lead.

29 May 2025, 07:07:14 am IST Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal Live Score, Major League Soccer: MIA 4-1 CFM Signed, sealed and delivered! Three points in the bag for The Herons as Luis Suárez returns the favour to Lionel Messi with the latter making it 4-1 on the night and putting the hosts on the verge of victory.