Ben Davies of Wales, left, and Neco Williams applaud the crowd after the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Iceland and Wales in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Iceland's Orri Óskarsson, left, chases Neco Williams of Wales during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Iceland and Wales in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Kieffer Moore of Wales chases Iceland's Sverrir Ingason during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Iceland and Wales in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Iceland's Logi Tómasson, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Iceland and Wales in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Kieffer Moore of Wales, right, challenges Iceland's Jóhann Guðmundsson during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Iceland and Wales in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Brennan Johnson of Wales, left, is challenged during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Iceland and Wales in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Harry Wilson of Wales, right, races through to score his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Iceland and Wales in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Kieffer Moore of Wales wins a header about Iceland's Sverrir Ingason during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Iceland and Wales in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Jordan James of Wales, left, challenges Iceland's Orri Óskarsson during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Iceland and Wales in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Brennan Johnson of Wales celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Iceland and Wales in Reykjavik, Iceland.