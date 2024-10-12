Football

Iceland Fight Back To Hold Wales 2-2 In Nations League - In Pics

Iceland erased a two-goal deficit to draw with Wales 2-2 in the Nations League in Reykjavik on Saturday (October 12, 2024). Brennan Johnson scored in a seventh consecutive game for club and country as the Tottenham winger put Wales ahead with the opener. Harry Wilson doubled Wales’s lead, but after the break Iceland asked questions of Craig Bellamy’s side and Logi Tomasson, a half-time ­substitute, was the architect of ­Iceland’s two goals in three second-half minutes that drew parity.