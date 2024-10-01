Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Struggling HFC Look To Turn The Tide At Home

ISL Live Updates: Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC
We are just under 20 minutes away from kick-off, and with the line-ups out, Hyderabad FC have opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Allan Paulista in front, while Chennaiyin have gone in with a 4-4-2 approach, with Daniel Chukwu and Irfan Yadwad in attack.
After a disappointing showing against Mohammedan Sporting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, here's how Owen Coyle's men shape up for the Hyderabad clash
Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Indian Super League between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India