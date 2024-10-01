Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Struggling HFC Look To Turn The Tide At Home

Chennaiyin FC's Daniel Chima Chukwu celebrating his goal with his teammates in the ISL 2024-25. Photo: X | Chennaiyin FC

Welcome to our live coverage of the Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match in the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 1. The Nizams will be eager to register their first points on the board, while Owen Coyle’s men will be hopeful to turn things around after their Mohammedan Sporting defeat at home.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Oct 2024, 07:10:02 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC We are just under 20 minutes away from kick-off, and with the line-ups out, Hyderabad FC have opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Allan Paulista in front, while Chennaiyin have gone in with a 4-4-2 approach, with Daniel Chukwu and Irfan Yadwad in attack.

1 Oct 2024, 06:40:02 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC After a disappointing showing against Mohammedan Sporting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, here's how Owen Coyle's men shape up for the Hyderabad clash Our Starting XI to take on the Nawabs tonight ⚔️#AllInForChennaiyin #ISL #HFCCFC | @Melbat_official pic.twitter.com/VMDLaqTvyM — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) October 1, 2024