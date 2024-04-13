Football

Morton 1-4 Dundee United, Scottish Championship: Free-Flowing Tangerines Inch Closer To Premiership Promotion

With just three games remaining, the Terrors look set for an immediate return to the top flight after another convincing result saw them open up a seven-point lead at the top – with closest chasers Raith Rovers in action against third-placed Partick Thistle on Saturday

Dundee United are closing in on the cinch Championship title Photo: Michael Regan/PA
Dundee United took a big step in earning promotion straight back to the cinch Premiership as a 4-1 victory at Morton moved them to within two wins of the Championship title. (More Football News)

With just three games remaining, the Terrors look set for an immediate return to the top flight after another convincing result saw them open up a seven-point lead at the top – with closest chasers Raith Rovers in action against third-placed Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Captain Ross Docherty nodded the visitors in front before Glenn Middleton and Louis Moult struck either side of the break.

Tony Watt made sure of the points just before the hour but Morton did pull one back through Robbie Muirhead, although any sort of comeback never looked like materialising.

