Goncalo Guedes Seals Permanent Wolves Exit With Real Sociedad Switch

Real Sociedad have announced the signing of Goncalo Guedes from Wolves.
The Portugal international joins the LaLiga club for a reported £3.5m (€4m) after three years at Molineux.
Guedes joined Wolves from Valencia ahead of the 2022-23 season, but was loaned out to his former club Benfica midway through the campaign.
The 28-year-old also started the following term on loan at the Portuguese giants, before spending the second half of the season with Villarreal.
Guedes spent the entirety of the 2024-25 season at Molineux, starting in just 10 of his 29 Premier League appearances.
The forward scored Wolves' first goal following Vitor Pereira's appointment; one of two he netted last term, along with four assists.
Wolves and Pereira have bolstered their attack amid Guedes' exit, adding Jhon Arias to the frontline while making Jorgen Strand Larsen's move from Celta Vigo permanent.
They have also signed Fernando Lopez and David Moller Wolfe during this window.