Football

German Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy's Brace Helps Borussia Dortmund Beat Bochum 4-2 - In Pics

Borussia Dortmund staged an incredible comeback to defeat Bochum 4-2 at the Westfalenstadion on Friday, thanks to Serhou Guirassy's brilliant double. Bochum took an early lead in the 16th minute when Matus Bero's left-footed shot beat Gregor Kobel at the near post. The visitors doubled their advantage five minutes later, capitalizing on Kobel's mistake, as Dani de Wit silenced the home crowd. Despite Dortmund's persistent efforts, Bochum's goalkeeper Patrick Drewes made several crucial saves to maintain the two-goal lead. However, Guirassy sparked the comeback a minute before halftime with a skillfully taken header. Dortmund carried their momentum into the second half, scoring three more goals to seal an impressive victory and overcome Bochum's early two-goal advantage.