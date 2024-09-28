Football

German Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy's Brace Helps Borussia Dortmund Beat Bochum 4-2 - In Pics

Borussia Dortmund staged an incredible comeback to defeat Bochum 4-2 at the Westfalenstadion on Friday, thanks to Serhou Guirassy's brilliant double. Bochum took an early lead in the 16th minute when Matus Bero's left-footed shot beat Gregor Kobel at the near post. The visitors doubled their advantage five minutes later, capitalizing on Kobel's mistake, as Dani de Wit silenced the home crowd. Despite Dortmund's persistent efforts, Bochum's goalkeeper Patrick Drewes made several crucial saves to maintain the two-goal lead. However, Guirassy sparked the comeback a minute before halftime with a skillfully taken header. Dortmund carried their momentum into the second half, scoring three more goals to seal an impressive victory and overcome Bochum's early two-goal advantage.

German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

2/10
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmunds scorer Serhou Guirassy, center, celebrates after he scored his sides third goal
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmund's scorer Serhou Guirassy, center, celebrates after he scored his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's scorer Serhou Guirassy, center, is celebrated by teammates Karim Adeyemi, left and Emre Can, right, after he scored his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

3/10
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmunds Emre Can celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmund's Emre Can celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Emre Can celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

4/10
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmunds Serhou Guirassy, up, heads the ball to score his sides first goal
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, up, heads the ball to score his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, up, heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

5/10
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Bochums Ibrahima Sissoko jumps for the ball with Dortmunds Pascal Gross
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Bochum's Ibrahima Sissoko jumps for the ball with Dortmund's Pascal Gross | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bochum's Ibrahima Sissoko jumps for the ball with Dortmund's Pascal Gross, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

6/10
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmunds head coach Nuri Sahin claps his hands
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmund's head coach Nuri Sahin claps his hands | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's head coach Nuri Sahin claps his hands during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

7/10
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Bochums head coach Peter Zeidler gestures during the match
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Bochum's head coach Peter Zeidler gestures during the match | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bochum's head coach Peter Zeidler gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

8/10
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmunds Karim Adeyemi fights for the ball with Bochums Tim Oermann
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi fights for the ball with Bochum's Tim Oermann | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi fights for the ball with Bochum's Tim Oermann, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

9/10
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Bochums Dani de Wit, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Bochum's Dani de Wit, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bochum's Dani de Wit, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

10/10
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmunds Karim Adeyemi heads the ball
German Bundesliga 2024-25, Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi heads the ball | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi heads the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

