Franz Beckenbauer: German Great To Be Honoured At UEFA Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony

Late Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer will be honoured during the Euro 2024 opening ceremony on Friday, UEFA has confirmed. (More Football News)
Beckenbauer, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, passed away in January at the age of 78.
Affectionately nicknamed 'Der Kaiser', he captained Germany to glory at the 1972 European Championship and 1974 World Cup, and was manager as his nation triumphed again on the global stage in 1990.
Each of Germany's record-equalling three European Championship successes will be represented during the ceremony at Munich Football Arena, before the hosts kick off the tournament against Scotland.
Beckenbauer's wife Heidi will bring the Henri Delaunay trophy onto the field with Bernard Dietz and Jurgen Klinsmann, who skippered DFB's winning sides of 1980 and 1996 respectively.
Germany, who are aiming to become only the fourth host nation to win the European Championship, will also face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.