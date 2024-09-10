Football

FRA 2-0 BEL, UEFA Nations League: France Hand Belgium Defeat To Earn First Points - In Pics

France returned from the Italy beating in style to defeat Belgium 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League encounter at Lyon on Monday. Randal Kolo Muani’s close-range strike and Ousmane Dembele’s left-foot drive helped France open their account on the Nations League as Belgium succumbed to their first defeat. Kylian Mbappe entered the match late as a substitute.