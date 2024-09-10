Football

FRA 2-0 BEL, UEFA Nations League: France Hand Belgium Defeat To Earn First Points - In Pics

France returned from the Italy beating in style to defeat Belgium 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League encounter at Lyon on Monday. Randal Kolo Muani’s close-range strike and Ousmane Dembele’s left-foot drive helped France open their account on the Nations League as Belgium succumbed to their first defeat. Kylian Mbappe entered the match late as a substitute.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: Kylian Mbappe, left, and Belgium's Wout Faes fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, and Belgium's Wout Faes fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

2/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: Frances Bradley Barcola makes an attempt to score
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: France's Bradley Barcola makes an attempt to score | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

France's Bradley Barcola makes an attempt to score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

3/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: Frances Kylian Mbappe, left, controls the ball as Belgiums Zeno Debast tries to stop him
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: France's Kylian Mbappe, left, controls the ball as Belgium's Zeno Debast tries to stop him | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, controls the ball as Belgium's Zeno Debast tries to stop him during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

4/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: France head coach Didier Deschamps, right, instructs his players
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: France head coach Didier Deschamps, right, instructs his players | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

France head coach Didier Deschamps, right, instructs his players after their second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

5/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

France's Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

6/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: Frances Matteo Guendouzi, left, tries to stop Belgiums Jeremy Doku
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: France's Matteo Guendouzi, left, tries to stop Belgium's Jeremy Doku | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

France's Matteo Guendouzi, left, tries to stop Belgium's Jeremy Doku during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

7/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: French players celebrate the opening goal
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: French players celebrate the opening goal | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

French players celebrate the opening goal of their team during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

8/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: Frances Manu Kone, left, tries to stop Belgiums Wout Faes
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: France's Manu Kone, left, tries to stop Belgium's Wout Faes | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

France's Manu Kone, left, tries to stop Belgium's Wout Faes during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

9/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: Belgiums Lois Openda, right, goes to the ball as Frances Dayot Upamecano
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: Belgium's Lois Openda, right, goes to the ball as France's Dayot Upamecano | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Belgium's Lois Openda, right, goes to the ball as France's Dayot Upamecano, center, and William Saliba try to stop him during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

10/10
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: Frances William Saliba, left, tries to stop Belgiums Lois Openda
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: France's William Saliba, left, tries to stop Belgium's Lois Openda | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

France's William Saliba, left, tries to stop Belgium's Lois Openda during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

