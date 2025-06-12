Football

FIFA World Cup 2026: Azteca Stadium To Feature Hybrid Field, Modern Amenities

The iconic venue closed last May for renovations ahead of next year’s 48-team competition hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada

An areal view of the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City
An areal view of the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. A hybrid field, updated locker rooms, elevators and hospitality zones are among the new added features of the stadium in preparation for the 2026 World Cup. Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
info_icon

A hybrid field, updated locker rooms, elevators and hospitality zones are among the new features of Azteca Stadium for the 2026 World Cup.

Ollamani, the sports entertainment company that owns the stadium, also confirmed Wednesday that Azteca will reopen March 26, which will be 75 days before the start of the World Cup as Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada announced recently.

“The centerpiece of the stadium’s renovation is the people who visit it. Our main objective is to substantially improve their experience in every way,” stadium director Felix Aguirre said in a statement.

The iconic venue closed last May for renovations ahead of next year's 48-team competition hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The 83,000-seat Azteca, which recently was renamed, will host five games including the tournament opener. It also hosted the first matches in the 1970 and 1986 World Cups.

Ollamani, which is affiliated with Grupo Televisa, Mexico’s largest television network, also said the stadium will have bigger capacity, but did not specify how many extra seats it will have.

It will be the second time that Azteca has a hybrid pitch — one was installed in 2018 but returned to natural grass a year later. The poor field conditions in November 2018 forced a last-minute change of venue for an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams.

“The pitch, being subjected to intensive use, will have a new ventilation and suction system, thereby achieving better recovery, stability and resistance,” Ollamani said in a statement.

Brazil's players celebrate at the end of a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Paraguay at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Brazil won 1-0. - | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Nations Have Qualified So Far?

BY Associated Press

The new locker rooms will be located at the center of the stadium under the luxury boxes and with a tunnel leading to the pitch. Before, they were located in the north and south part of it.

“The project includes new facilities in the competition areas, improving the experience of the player, fans and media in line with the most modern stadiums in the world," the company said.

The plan includes installing large LED screens inside and outside the stadium. Before the renovations, the stadium had just two big screens that were installed in 2015.

Ollamani did not provided specific details about elevators or escalators. In the past, the only way to move between the lower and upper sections was using an old ramp.

The hospitality zones were also a necessity. The old stadium had a small concession area outside the venue, but inside there were no food courts and the fans were forced to buy from the vendors roaming the seating area.

Among other renovations, the stadium owner also announced a new press box area, improved restrooms, a 200-unit CCTV surveillance system and a new sound system.

Originally, a major renovation was planned including a shopping center and hotel, but residents of Santa Úrsula, a popular neighborhood located south of the capital, opposed them.

Ollamani said that the facade and the roof will be renovated “to improve the stadium appearance without losing its essence.”

Earlier in the year, images were released of work done on the pitch and the lower seats. The luxury boxes apparently haven’t been touched because some owners refuse to release them to FIFA.

The box owners recently filed a complaint with Mexico’s consumer protection agency seeking clarity over use of the seating for the 2026 World Cup.

