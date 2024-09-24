Football

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics

North Korea edged out Japan 1-0 in the final to clinch a record-equalling third FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup title on Monday (September 23, 2024). With that, the team became the joint-most successful side in the tournament's history, alongside football powerhouses Germany and the United States. What makes this triumph even more remarkable is the fact that the team had not played an international fixture for more than five years, owing to the country's stringent Covid-19 policy.