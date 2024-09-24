Football

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics

North Korea edged out Japan 1-0 in the final to clinch a record-equalling third FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup title on Monday (September 23, 2024). With that, the team became the joint-most successful side in the tournament's history, alongside football powerhouses Germany and the United States. What makes this triumph even more remarkable is the fact that the team had not played an international fixture for more than five years, owing to the country's stringent Covid-19 policy.

U-20 Women's World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: North Korean players celebrate with the trophy | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

North Korean players celebrate with the trophy after winning the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match against Japan at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.

U-20 Womens World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: Japans players pose for a picture at the podium with their the second-place medals
U-20 Women's World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: Japan's players pose for a picture at the podium with their the second-place medals | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Japan's players pose for a picture at the podium with their the second-place medals for the U-20 Women's World Cup, after losing to North Korea, at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.

U-20 Womens World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: North Korean players celebrate after winning the U-20 Womens World Cup final against Japan
U-20 Women's World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: North Korean players celebrate after winning the U-20 Women's World Cup final against Japan | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

North Korean players celebrate with the trophy after winning the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match against Japan at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.

U-20 Womens World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: North Koreas coach Ri Song Ho, left, celebrates with players after their team defeated Japan
U-20 Women's World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: North Korea's coach Ri Song Ho, left, celebrates with players after their team defeated Japan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

North Korea's coach Ri Song Ho, left, celebrates with players after their team defeated Japan at the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.

U-20 Womens World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: Japans Uno Shiragaki, left, and North Koreas Pak Mi Ryong battle for the ball
U-20 Women's World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: Japan's Uno Shiragaki, left, and North Korea's Pak Mi Ryong battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Japan's Uno Shiragaki, left, and North Korea's Pak Mi Ryong battle for the ball during the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.

U-20 Womens World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: Japans Chinari Sasai, right, and North Koreas Choe Il Son battle for the ball
U-20 Women's World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: Japan's Chinari Sasai, right, and North Korea's Choe Il Son battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Japan's Chinari Sasai, right, and North Korea's Choe Il Son battle for the ball during the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.

U-20 Womens World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: Japans Maya Hijikata (13) and North Koreas Chae Un Yong go for a header
U-20 Women's World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: Japan's Maya Hijikata (13) and North Korea's Chae Un Yong go for a header | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Japan's Maya Hijikata (13) and North Korea's Chae Un Yong go for a header during the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.

U-20 Womens World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: North Koreas Chae Un Yong controls the ball
U-20 Women's World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: North Korea's Chae Un Yong controls the ball | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

North Korea's Chae Un Yong controls the ball during the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match against Japan at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.

U-20 Womens World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: North Koreas Sin Hyang, left, and Japans Hiromi Yoneda battle for the ball
U-20 Women's World Cup, North Korean vs Japan: North Korea's Sin Hyang, left, and Japan's Hiromi Yoneda battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

North Korea's Sin Hyang, left, and Japan's Hiromi Yoneda battle for the ball during the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.

