FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics

North Korean players celebrate with the trophy after winning the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match against Japan at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.
Japan's players pose for a picture at the podium with their the second-place medals for the U-20 Women's World Cup, after losing to North Korea, at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.
North Korea's coach Ri Song Ho, left, celebrates with players after their team defeated Japan at the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.
Japan's Uno Shiragaki, left, and North Korea's Pak Mi Ryong battle for the ball during the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.
Japan's Chinari Sasai, right, and North Korea's Choe Il Son battle for the ball during the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.
Japan's Maya Hijikata (13) and North Korea's Chae Un Yong go for a header during the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.
North Korea's Chae Un Yong controls the ball during the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match against Japan at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.
North Korea's Sin Hyang, left, and Japan's Hiromi Yoneda battle for the ball during the U-20 Women's World Cup final soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia.