Football

Indian Super League 2024-25: Siverio, Murray Score As Jamshedpur FC Stun Goa In Fatorda

Goals from Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray saw Jamshedpur FC beat FC Goa 2-1 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday, September 17

Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa battle it out in Fatorda Photo: PC: ISL/FSDL
Goals from Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray saw Jamshedpur FC stun FC Goa 2-1 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday, September 17. (More Football News)

After a promising start, the Gaurs started to pile on the pressure on the Jamshedpur defence, stringing in pass after pass, penetrating their box.

The pressure turned into a goal as Armando Sadiku (45+3') scored FC Goa’s first goal of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.  

However, after the first half, Khalid Jamil worked his magic by bringing in Jordan Murray, and completely changed the formation and how the visitors played.

The risk paid off very soon for Jamshedpur FC as a bad foul from Odei Onaindia saw a penalty given, which was converted by Javier Siverio. 

Things went from good to great for Jamil’s men as Jordar Murray slotted one past Laxmikant Kattimani to give them a 2-1 lead as well as all three points.

Jamshedpur FC will next face Mumbai City FC on Saturday, September 21, while FC Goa will meet Mohammedan SC on the same day in Kolkata.

