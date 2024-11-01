Football

FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League: BFC Aim To Ride On Unbeaten Form To Outwit FCG

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa are set to rekindle their animating rivalry when they clash during an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Saturday

ISL
Bengaluru FC celebrate after scoring against Punjab FC Photo: ISL/FSDL
Bengaluru FC and FC Goa are set to rekindle their animating rivalry when they clash during an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Saturday. (More Football News)

A battle of two former champions, they have had contrasting forms this season.

However, given the amount of talented players in their arsenal, coupled with the rivalry, it is expected to be another thriller.

While FC Goa is decent at home, it has been winless in its previous four home ties -- its longest such streak in the ISL.

However, the Gaurs can take one positive from their head coach, Manolo Marquez, who has had an admirable record versus BFC, having not lost in an outing against the Blues in his eight face-offs.

Bengaluru and East Bengal FC are the two teams that he has faced at least thrice so far in the ISL, but he is yet to lose.

The Blues presently are on 16 points from six outings -- their second-best start to an ISL season –- only behind the 2018-19 campaign when they finished atop the table.

This season, they have won in five engagements, besides a draw, having scored 11 goals besides conceding only once so far.

BFC has also completed 82.1 pr cent of attempted passes this ISL -- its highest amongst all teams in the league.

Notably, it has been patient in its build-up, creating pressure on the opposition's defence and taking the game to them, thus creating opportunities that its forward line-up converts efficiently.

The Blues have also found the back of the net in their previous away encounter, a 3-1 conquest versus KBFC, while the last time they scored on multiple instances in successive away matches was between January and February 2023.

The two sides have clashed on 15 instances in the ISL, with Bengaluru and Goa winning seven and four contests each, whereas four fixtures ended in draws.

Ahead of the tie, Gaurs' head coach Marquez was confident of his teams' attacking abilities, besides praising his boys and urging them to be confident.

"The only game that we played bad was against Mohun Bagan. Against Mumbai, the match was even, and other games, we have played at a good level. The attack, I feel, is performing well now," Marquez said.

On the other hand, BFC head coach Gerard Zaragoza credited his defensive game plan that has helped them curtail their chances to concede goals.

"We work hard to stop balls coming into our box. We try to protect our goal, we try to protect Gurpreet. When we do that, we will leave something open," Zaragoza said.

"If we close the areas in the middle, there will be space outside. We took a risk, but at the moment, in six games, we haven't conceded from crosses."

Interestingly, Blues' goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is on the verge of becoming the first ISL goalie to keep 50 clean sheets.

