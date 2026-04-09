Barcelona 0-2 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Atleti Beat Barca To Take Control Of Tie

Atletico Madrid scored twice after Barcelona was reduced to 10 men to earn a valuable 2-0 road win and take the advantage in their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. Barcelona had hemmed Atletico into its box when the hosts received a double blow that left Hansi Flick’s team down a man and behind a goal just before halftime. The game-changing sequence started when Atletico’s Giuliano Simeone broke free to latch onto a rare long ball and Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí knocked him down on the edge of the area with only goalkeeper Joan García to beat. After initially showing Cubarsí a yellow card, the referee changed it to a red following a video review.

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FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal match-Alex Baena
Atletico Madrid's Alex Baena comforts Barcelona's Lamine Yamal after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal match-Robin Le Normand
Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand, left, and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrate their victory at the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal match-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal match-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal challenges for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal match-Hansi Flick
Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick, left, Barcelona's Jules Kounde, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal match- Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, left, challenges for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal match-Julian Alvarez scored a goal
Atletico Madrid players celebrate after Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal match-Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal match-Atletico Madrids Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez heads the ball ahead of Barcelona's Pedri during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinal match-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, centre, in action during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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