EPL: Tottenham Hotspur’s UCL Hopes Severely Hit By 2-0 Loss At Chelsea - In Pics

Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are getting thinner by the day. By falling 2-0 at Chelsea on Thursday, Tottenham slumped to a second loss to a London rival in the space of four days in the Premier League — after a 3-2 home defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday. That’s another blow to Spurs, who are fifth and stayed seven points behind fourth-place Aston Villa with one game in hand. They still have to play Liverpool and Manchester City in their remaining four games so it is looking increasingly unlikely they will close the gap to Villa. Headed goals by Trevoh Chalobah in the 24th and Nicolas Jackson in the 72nd were enough for Chelsea, which could yet salvage a place in one of the minor European competitions from what has been an underwhelming Premier League campaign for a squad assembled at a cost of more than $1 billion. Chelsea climbed above West Ham and into eighth place, two points behind Newcastle and three behind Manchester United in sixth.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino hugs Chelsea's Moises Caicedo at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

1/8
Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, centre, is challenged by Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

2/8
Tottenhams Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, left, jumps for a header with Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

3/8
Chelseas Jackson celebrates teams second goal
Chelsea's Jackson celebrates team's second goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

4/8
Chelseas Nicolas Jackson scores a goal
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scores a goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

5/8
Tottenhams Cristian Romero duels with Chelseas Mudryk
Tottenham's Cristian Romero duels with Chelsea's Mudryk | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tottenham's Cristian Romero, right, is challenged by Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

6/8
Tottenhams Richarlison is challenged by Chelseas Alfie Gilchrist
Tottenham's Richarlison is challenged by Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tottenham's Richarlison is challenged by Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist, rear, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

7/8
Tottenhams Son Heung-min
Tottenham's Son Heung-min | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tottenham's Son Heung-min is in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

8/8
Tottenhams Cristian Romero
Tottenham's Cristian Romero | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tottenham's Cristian Romero, right, fails to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

