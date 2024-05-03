EPL: Tottenham Hotspur’s UCL Hopes Severely Hit By 2-0 Loss At Chelsea - In Pics

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino hugs Chelsea's Moises Caicedo at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, centre, is challenged by Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, left, jumps for a header with Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Tottenham's Cristian Romero, right, is challenged by Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Tottenham's Richarlison is challenged by Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist, rear, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min is in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Tottenham's Cristian Romero, right, fails to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.