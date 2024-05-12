Football

EPL: Manchester City Thump Fulham 4-0 As Pep Guardiola Inches Closer To History - In Pics

Manchester City stayed in control of the Premier League title race by beating Fulham 4-0 on Saturday, with Josko Gvardiol scoring a double to add to his unlikely end-of-season haul of goals. City extended its unbeaten run to 33 games in all competitions and only has to win its final two matches — at Tottenham on Tuesday and at home to West Ham on May 19 — to capture an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title. Gvardiol, who has been playing out of position as an attacking left back, opened the scoring in the 13th minute by exchanging a one-two with Kevin De Bruyne before slotting home right-footed. He wrapped up the victory by sliding in to meet Bernardo Silva’s cross with an effort that dribbled over the line in the 71st. City climbed two points above Arsenal, which plays at Manchester United on Sunday in the first of its remaining two games.

EPL 2023-24: Fulham vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City players celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.

1/10
Manchester City fans celebrate teams win
Manchester City fans celebrate team's win | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City fans celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.

2/10
Julian Alvarez celebrates teams fourth goal
Julian Alvarez celebrates team's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.

3/10
Oscar Bobb, left, challenges with Antonee Robinson
Oscar Bobb, left, challenges with Antonee Robinson | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City's Oscar Bobb, left, challenges for the ball with Fulham's Antonee Robinson during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.

4/10
Bruyne, left, challenges for the ball with Joao Palhinha
Bruyne, left, challenges for the ball with Joao Palhinha | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, challenges for the ball with Fulham's Joao Palhinha during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.

5/10
Josko Gvardiol celebrates teams third goal
Josko Gvardiol celebrates team's third goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.

6/10
Phil Foden celebrates teams second goal
Phil Foden celebrates team's second goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.

7/10
Man Citys goalkeeper Ederson
Man City's goalkeeper Ederson | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.EPL 2023-24 Fulham vs Man City_Photo_

8/10
Manchester musician Noel Gallagher
Manchester musician Noel Gallagher | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester musician Noel Gallagher, centre, during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.

9/10
Bernardo Silva, right, challenges with Alex Iwobi
Bernardo Silva, right, challenges with Alex Iwobi | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, challenges for the ball with Fulham's Alex Iwobi during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.

10/10
Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring his first goal
Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring his first goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London.

