Football

EPL: Chelsea Beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 As Blues Fightback - In Pics

Nottingham Forest was still not mathematically sure of avoiding relegation from the English Premier League after losing at home to Chelsea 3-2 on Saturday. Forest is almost safe, though, as it will require a huge swing in goal difference to be overtaken by Luton in the final round of games on May 19. Forest was three points above third-from-last Luton and had a superior goal difference of 12. Chelsea boosted its ambitions of playing in a European competition next season by coming from behind thanks to goals by Raheem Sterling in the 80th minute and Nicolas Jackson in the 82nd. Mauricio Pochettino’s team moved level on points with sixth-placed Newcastle and three points clear of eighth-placed Manchester United, which hosts title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday. After that, Man United, Newcastle and Chelsea will each have two games left. Man United hosts Newcastle in one of them.

EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs FC Chelsea | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's manager Nuno Espirito Santo, front, applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.

1/9
Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring a goal
Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring a goal | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.

2/9
Chelseas Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal
Chelsea's Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.

3/9
Morgan Gibbs-white attempts a shot
Morgan Gibbs-white attempts a shot | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, top right, attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.

4/9
Willy Boly and Mykhaylo Mudryk challenge for the ball
Willy Boly and Mykhaylo Mudryk challenge for the ball | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Willy Boly, bottom, and Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk, top, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.

5/9
Caicedo and Morgan Gibbs-White challenge for the ball
Caicedo and Morgan Gibbs-White challenge for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, left, and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.

6/9
Willy Boly celebrates his sides first goal
Willy Boly celebrates his side's first goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Willy Boly, front, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.

7/9
Chelseas Mykhaylo Mudryk scores the opening goal
Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk scores the opening goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk, fourth left, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.

8/9
Mykhaylo Mudryk, second left, scores a goal against Nottingham
Mykhaylo Mudryk, second left, scores a goal against Nottingham | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk, second left, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.

9/9
Nuno Espirito Santo, left, greets Mauricio Pochettino
Nuno Espirito Santo, left, greets Mauricio Pochettino | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo, left, greets Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, right, before the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.

