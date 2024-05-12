EPL: Chelsea Beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 As Blues Fightback - In Pics

Nottingham Forest's manager Nuno Espirito Santo, front, applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.
Chelsea's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, top right, attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Willy Boly, bottom, and Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk, top, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, left, and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Willy Boly, front, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.
Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk, fourth left, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.
Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk, second left, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo, left, greets Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, right, before the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Chelsea in Nottingham, England.