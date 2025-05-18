Premier League Matchday 37 Highlights: Everton Thrash Southampton; Fulham Beat Brentford 3-2

EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Today's Fixtures
Everton Vs Southampton - Starts at 4:30 pm IST
West Ham United Vs Nottingham Forest - Starts at 6:45 pm IST.
Brentford Vs Fulham - Starts at 7:30 pm IST
Leicester City Vs Ipswich Town - Starts at 7:30 pm IST.
EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: How To Watch?
EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Everton Vs Southampton Starting XIs
EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Everton Vs Southampton Preview
Everton's final match at Goodison Park looms as an emotional occasion, with the team aiming to cap off their 2,791st men's senior contest with a win. After a 3-1 victory over Fulham last week, they're looking to add to their 1,538 competitive wins. However, facing already-relegated Southampton might not be a cakewalk, given their recent struggles against the Saints, including two losses this season. This matchup also comes as Everton tries to snap a seven-game winless streak at home (D5, L2).
EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Everton Vs Southampton Kickoff!
Everton's las match at the Goodison Park started with the hosts taking hold on the ball for most of the time. Michael Oliver is the match referee. The visitors are hopeful of an early goal, they are moving slowly with defensive approach.
1' - EVE 0-0 SOU
Everton Vs Southampton, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Iliman Ndiaye Finds Net!
Beto's promising rebound effort was denied by an incredible Aaron Ramsdale save. However, just a minute later, Iliman Ndiaye unleashed a stunning strike from outside the box, lashed into the bottom left corner with incredible pace and power. What a beauty!
9' - EVE 1-0 SOU
Everton Vs Southampton, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Dwight McNeil Takes Corner Kick
Dwight McNeil delivered the corner kick, which was met by Jake O'Brien around the penalty spot. O'Brien's header, however, sailed just wide of the left post.
22' - EVE 1-0 SOU
Everton Vs Southampton, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Jack Stephens Takes Free Kick
Jack Stephens' rough challenge earned Everton a free kick. Beto's goal was quickly ruled out for offside. Later, Tyler Dibling's careless tackle could have warranted a card, but Michael Oliver opted for a free kick instead.
34' - EVE 1-0 SOU
Everton Vs Southampton, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Half Time
Iliman Ndiaye scored again in added time, coolly slotting a low shot into the left post. The VAR review confirmed the goal, and Everton headed into halftime with a 2-0 lead.
Half Time - EVE 2-0 SOU
Everton Vs Southampton, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Second Half Starts
The second half started with Dwight McNeil's corner kick being cleared by the defenders. James Garner's subsequent corner was also dealt with, as the opposition defence cleared the danger.
52' - EVE 2-0 SOU
Everton Vs Southampton, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Substitution
Beto's powerful header from a lofted ball sailed just over the bar. Meanwhile, Southampton made a substitution, with Ross Stewart coming on for Kamaldeen Sulemana.
62' - EVE 2-0 SOU
Everton Vs Southampton, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Iliman Ndiaye Substituted
David Moyes brought in Dominic Calvert-Lewin to replace Iliman Ndiaye, the earlier goal-scorer. Southampton then had a corner kick opportunity, but the defence cleared the ball.
75' - EVE 2-0 SOU
EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: West Ham Vs Nottingham Forest Starting XIs
Everton Vs Southampton, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Yellow Card
James Garner of Everton received a yellow card for a tackle. Michael Oliver doesn't hesitate at all to make this decision. Four minutes were added in the second half with Everton leading by two goals.
90' - EVE 2-0 SOU
EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: West Ham Vs Nottingham Forest Preview
West Ham's 2-0 win over Manchester United might be too little, too late, but it gives manager Graham Potter hope for a better direction. With a strong head-to-head record against Nottingham Forest, having won five of six home league matches, West Ham will look to build on that momentum. However, they'll need to snap a four-game winless run at London Stadium (D3, L1) and improve on their poor home clean sheet record. A positive note is that West Ham haven't lost their final home league game in eight seasons (W5, D2 in the last 7).
Everton Vs Southampton, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Full Time
Southampton failed to score a goal in the match as they lost the game by two goals. Iliman Ndiaye's brace in the first half set the tone of the game and helped Everton register a 2-0 victory over Southampton.
Full Time - EVE 2-0 SOU
West Ham Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Kickoff!
The match started with West Ham United kicking off the ball. Samuel Barrott is the referee of the match. West Ham are looking in control.
2' - WHU 0-0 NOT
West Ham Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Morgan Gibbs-White Finds Net!
Morgan Gibbs-White scored the first goal of the match for Nottingham Forest when he fired the rebound into the middle of the goal after the ball broke to him in the box. An early lead for Nottingham in the match.
11' - WHU 0-1 NOT
EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Brentford Vs Fulham Starting XIs
EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Leicester City Vs Ipswich Town Starting XIs
West Ham Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Samuel Barrott Signals Foul
James Ward-Prowse of West Ham United swung in the corner, but failed to find any of his teammates. One of the defenders reacted superbly to get it clear. Another attempt to send the ball beyond the defence by Aaron Wan-Bissaka was thwarted and cleared to safety. Guido Rodriguez jumped into a tackle and Samuel Barrott signalled a foul.
31' - WHU 0-1 NOT
EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Kickoff!
The matches - Brentford Vs Fulham and Leicester City Vs Ipswich Town started at 7:30 pm IST. All four sides are trying hard to get an early advantage in the game.
West Ham Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Half-Time
Vladimir Coufal was handed a yellow card during the extra time for unsportsmanlike behaviour. Six minutes were added in the first half but that were not enough for West Ham United to find their first goal of the match.
Half Time - WHU 0-1 NOT
Brentford Vs Fulham, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Raul Jimenez Finds Net
Kenny Tete's tackle earned him a yellow card, but Fulham quickly capitalized just a couple of minutes later. Adama Traore's pinpoint lofted pass found Raul Jimenez, who rose above the defenders to head the ball low into the goal.
Brentford Vs Fulham, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Bryan Mbeumo Finds Net
Yoane Wissa slipped the ball through to Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford, and he darted into the box to unleash a magnificent shot into the bottom left corner. Mbeumo has scored an equaliser for Brentford.
Leicester City Vs Ipswich Town, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Update: Jamie Vardy Scores In Farewell Match
Jamie Vardy scored in his farewell match for Leicester City, shooting into the bottom left corner from close range after good work from James Justin. The goalkeeper had no chance.
West Ham Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Another Goal!
Nikola Milenkovic rose high to meet the lofted free kick, deflecting the ball into the net off his body. The goalkeeper was powerless to stop it, doubling Nottingham Forest's lead. Nottingham Forest are leading 2-0.
Brentford Vs Fulham, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Half Time
Yoane Wissa capitalized on a great through ball with a simple yet clinical finish. Shortly after, Sepp van den Berg picked up a yellow card for a reckless tackle. Brentford are leading with 2-1 at half time.
Leicester City are also leading 1-0 at the half time against Ipswich Town thanks to the goal from Jamie Vardy.
West Ham Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Bowen Finds Net!
Jarrod Bowen scored the first goal for West Ham United of the match in the 86th minute. They are still trailing by one gaol in the match. Todijo was handed a yellow card in the 90th minute after that.
West Ham Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Full Time
Despite 11 minutes of stoppage time, West Ham United were unable to score the second to draw the match. Nottingham Forest won the match 2-1.
Brentford Vs Fulham, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Score: Back To Back Goals!
Tom Cairney scored a 68th-minute goal and Harry Wilson repeated that just two minutes later to put Fulham in the lead over Brentford. They have a 3-2 lead over Brentford, and the game is now in stoppage time.
Leicester City Vs Ipswich Town, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Update: Full Time
Club legend Jamie Vardy scored his 200th goal in his 500th appearance for Leicester City, netting in their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town. The result marked just the Foxes' second win in their last 14 Premier League matches.
Brentford Vs Fulham, EPL 2024-25 Matchday 37 Live Update: Full Time
Brentford's 3-2 loss to Fulham dealt a significant blow to their European hopes, while the Cottagers kept alive their chances of an eighth-place finish and a potential UEFA Conference League spot.
That's All From Our Side!
Everton won their match against Southampton, whereas Nottingham Forest defeated West Ham United. Fulham won against Brentford and Leicester City thrashed Ipswich Town.
That's all from our side. Thank you and goodnight!