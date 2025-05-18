Premier League Matchday 37 Highlights: Everton Thrash Southampton; Fulham Beat Brentford 3-2

West Ham's 2-0 win over Manchester United might be too little, too late, but it gives manager Graham Potter hope for a better direction. With a strong head-to-head record against Nottingham Forest, having won five of six home league matches, West Ham will look to build on that momentum. However, they'll need to snap a four-game winless run at London Stadium (D3, L1) and improve on their poor home clean sheet record. A positive note is that West Ham haven't lost their final home league game in eight seasons (W5, D2 in the last 7).