Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Bournemouth's goalkeeper Mark Travers dives but fails to save the goal from Arsenal's Declan Rice during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, centre, makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London.
Fans hold banner in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin who was killed in a sword attack, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.