Football

EPL: Arsenal Blank Bournemouth 3-0, Stay Top Of Table - In Pics

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard scored goals as leaders Arsenal stayed on top of the English Premier League 2023-24 standings with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (May 4). The victory took the Gunners four points clear at the top, but second-placed Manchester City responded with a thumping win of their own (over Wolverhampton Wanderers) to cut the deficit to a solitary point.

English Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Bournemouth | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenals Declan Rice scores his sides third goal
Arsenal's Declan Rice scores his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Bournemouth's goalkeeper Mark Travers dives but fails to save the goal from Arsenal's Declan Rice during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenals Kai Havertz
Arsenal's Kai Havertz | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, centre, makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenals Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Dango Ouattara and Bukayo Saka
Dango Ouattara and Bukayo Saka | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London.

Tribute to 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin
Tribute to 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin Frank Augstein

Fans hold banner in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin who was killed in a sword attack, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

