Football

EPL: Arsenal Blank Bournemouth 3-0, Stay Top Of Table - In Pics

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard scored goals as leaders Arsenal stayed on top of the English Premier League 2023-24 standings with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (May 4). The victory took the Gunners four points clear at the top, but second-placed Manchester City responded with a thumping win of their own (over Wolverhampton Wanderers) to cut the deficit to a solitary point.