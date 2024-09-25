Football

EFL Cup: Chelsea, City Register Wins - In Pics

Playing just two days after a feisty Premier League match against Arsenal, Manchester City fielded a heavily rotated team and still had too much for second-tier Watford in the English League Cup. City won 2-1 thanks to first-half goals by Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes at Etihad Stadium as the third round continued Tuesday with fellow top-flight teams Chelsea, Aston Villa and Leicester also advancing. Chelsea thrashed fourth-division Barrow 5-0, with Christopher Nkunku scoring a hat trick and celebrating by inflating a blue balloon and holding it between his lips. Villa won 2-1 at third-tier Wycombe and Leicester triumphed 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw at fourth-tier Walsall.