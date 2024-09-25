Football

EFL Cup: Chelsea, City Register Wins - In Pics

Playing just two days after a feisty Premier League match against Arsenal, Manchester City fielded a heavily rotated team and still had too much for second-tier Watford in the English League Cup. City won 2-1 thanks to first-half goals by Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes at Etihad Stadium as the third round continued Tuesday with fellow top-flight teams Chelsea, Aston Villa and Leicester also advancing. Chelsea thrashed fourth-division Barrow 5-0, with Christopher Nkunku scoring a hat trick and celebrating by inflating a blue balloon and holding it between his lips. Villa won 2-1 at third-tier Wycombe and Leicester triumphed 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw at fourth-tier Walsall.

English League Cup, Chelsea vs Barrow: Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Barrow at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

2/12
English League Cup, Chelsea vs Barrow: Chelseas Christopher Nkunku, right, challenges for the ball with Barrows goalkeeper Paul Farman
English League Cup, Chelsea vs Barrow: Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, right, challenges for the ball with Barrow's goalkeeper Paul Farman | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, right, challenges for the ball with Barrow's goalkeeper Paul Farman during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Barrow at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

3/12
English League Cup, Chelsea vs Barrow: Chelseas Pedro Neto, left, celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal
English League Cup, Chelsea vs Barrow: Chelsea's Pedro Neto, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chelsea's Pedro Neto, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Barrow at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

4/12
English League Cup, Chelsea vs Barrow:
English League Cup, Chelsea vs Barrow: | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Barrow at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

5/12
English League Cup, Manchester City vs Watford: Manchester Citys head coach Pep Guardiola greets his players
English League Cup, Manchester City vs Watford: Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola greets his players | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola greets his players after the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Watford in Manchester, England.

6/12
English League Cup, Manchester City vs Watford: Manchester Citys Matheus Nunes celebrates after scoring a goal
English League Cup, Manchester City vs Watford: Manchester City's Matheus Nunes celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Matheus Nunes celebrates after he scored during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Watford in Manchester, England.

7/12
English League Cup, Manchester City vs Watford: Manchester Citys Jeremy Doku, left, celebrates after scoring a goal
English League Cup, Manchester City vs Watford: Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, left, celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, left, celebrates after he scored during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Watford in Manchester, England.

8/12
English League Cup, Aston Villa vs Wycombe: Aston Villas Jhon Duran scores their second goal
English League Cup, Aston Villa vs Wycombe: Aston Villa's Jhon Duran scores their second goal | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran scores their second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Carabao Cup third round match at Adams Park in Wycombe, England.

9/12
English League Cup, Aston Villa vs Wycombe: Aston Villas Emi Buendia, right, celebrates scoring their sides first goal
English League Cup, Aston Villa vs Wycombe: Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup third round match at Adams Park in Wycombe, England.

10/12
English League Cup, Aston Villa vs Wycombe: Aston Villas Kadan Young, left, is tackled by Wycombe Wanderers Josh Scowen
English League Cup, Aston Villa vs Wycombe: Aston Villa's Kadan Young, left, is tackled by Wycombe Wanderers' Josh Scowen | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Aston Villa's Kadan Young, left, is tackled by Wycombe Wanderers' Josh Scowen during the Carabao Cup third round match at Adams Park in Wycombe, England.

11/12
English League Cup, Walsall vs Leicester: Leicester Citys Danny Ward saves a penalty from Walsalls Taylor Allen
English League Cup, Walsall vs Leicester: Leicester City's Danny Ward saves a penalty from Walsall's Taylor Allen | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Leicester City's Danny Ward saves a penalty from Walsall's Taylor Allen during a League Cup third round soccer match at the Bescot Stadium in Walsall, England.

12/12
English League Cup, Walsall vs Leicester: Walsalls Albert Adomah shoots on target
English League Cup, Walsall vs Leicester: Walsall's Albert Adomah shoots on target | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Walsall's Albert Adomah shoots on target during the Carabao Cup third round match between Walsall and Leicester at the Bescot Stadium, Walsall.

