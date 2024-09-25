Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Barrow at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, right, challenges for the ball with Barrow's goalkeeper Paul Farman during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Barrow at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Barrow at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Barrow at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola greets his players after the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Watford in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes celebrates after he scored during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Watford in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, left, celebrates after he scored during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Watford in Manchester, England.
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran scores their second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Carabao Cup third round match at Adams Park in Wycombe, England.
Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup third round match at Adams Park in Wycombe, England.
Aston Villa's Kadan Young, left, is tackled by Wycombe Wanderers' Josh Scowen during the Carabao Cup third round match at Adams Park in Wycombe, England.
Leicester City's Danny Ward saves a penalty from Walsall's Taylor Allen during a League Cup third round soccer match at the Bescot Stadium in Walsall, England.
Walsall's Albert Adomah shoots on target during the Carabao Cup third round match between Walsall and Leicester at the Bescot Stadium, Walsall.