Football

EFL Cup: Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo Score Twice As Liverpool Beat West Ham United 5-1 - In Pics

Liverpool kicked off their Carabao Cup title defence in thrilling fashion, overturning an early deficit to thrash West Ham 5-1 at Anfield. The visitors briefly stunned the holders with an own goal from Jarell Quansah, but Diogo Jota swiftly equalized, heading in Federico Chiesa's clever assist on his full Liverpool debut. Jota struck again in the second half, finishing coolly after Curtis Jones's precise pass. Substitute Mohamed Salah soon made it 3-1, capitalizing on Lukasz Fabianski's save from Alexis Mac Allister. West Ham's woes deepened as Edson Alvarez received his second yellow card, reducing the Hammers to 10 men. Cody Gakpo sealed the rout with two late goals, condemning West Ham to their second consecutive Carabao Cup exit at Liverpool's hands. The Reds' comeback victory showcased their attacking flair and depth, setting the tone for their title defence.