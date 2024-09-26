EFL Cup: Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo Score Twice As Liverpool Beat West Ham United 5-1 - In Pics

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
West Ham's Lucas Paqueta controls the ball next to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Jarell Quansah,right, fouls West Ham's Michail Antonio and gets a yellow card for it during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Wataru Endo runs with the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Federico Chiesa runs with the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
West Ham's Aaron Cresswell crosses the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas attempts a shot at goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
West Ham players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.