Football

EFL Cup: Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo Score Twice As Liverpool Beat West Ham United 5-1 - In Pics

Liverpool kicked off their Carabao Cup title defence in thrilling fashion, overturning an early deficit to thrash West Ham 5-1 at Anfield. The visitors briefly stunned the holders with an own goal from Jarell Quansah, but Diogo Jota swiftly equalized, heading in Federico Chiesa's clever assist on his full Liverpool debut. Jota struck again in the second half, finishing coolly after Curtis Jones's precise pass. Substitute Mohamed Salah soon made it 3-1, capitalizing on Lukasz Fabianski's save from Alexis Mac Allister. West Ham's woes deepened as Edson Alvarez received his second yellow card, reducing the Hammers to 10 men. Cody Gakpo sealed the rout with two late goals, condemning West Ham to their second consecutive Carabao Cup exit at Liverpool's hands. The Reds' comeback victory showcased their attacking flair and depth, setting the tone for their title defence.

EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpools Cody Gakpo, left, celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal
EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham:
EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: | Photo: AP/Jon Super

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta controls the ball next to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpools Jarell Quansah,right, fouls West Hams Michail Antonio
EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah,right, fouls West Ham's Michail Antonio

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah,right, fouls West Ham's Michail Antonio and gets a yellow card for it during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpools Wataru Endo runs with the ball
EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool's Wataru Endo runs with the ball

Liverpool's Wataru Endo runs with the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpools Federico Chiesa runs with the ball
EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa runs with the ball

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa runs with the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: West Hams Aaron Cresswell crosses the ball
EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: West Ham's Aaron Cresswell crosses the ball

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell crosses the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpools Kostas Tsimikas attempts a shot at goal
EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas attempts a shot at goal

Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas attempts a shot at goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpools Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's first goal

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: West Ham players celebrate after scoring the opening goal
EFL Cup, Liverpool vs West Ham: West Ham players celebrate after scoring the opening goal

West Ham players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

