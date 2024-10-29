East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Starting Line-Ups Out

East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Starting XIs Out
Both teams' starting line-ups have been revealed:
East Bengal FC: Gill (GK), Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi, Hector Yuste, Madih Talal, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh, Saul Crespo (c), Diamantakos.
Bashundhara Kings: Anisur (GK), Jumaev, Barman (c), Saad, Kazi, Sohel, MD Sohel, Jonathan Reis, Rakib, Fahim, Valerii.
East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: All Set In Thimphu
Matchday 2 is coming up in Bhutan's capital city for East Bengal. Interestingly, the team's coach Oscar Bruzon has previously managed Bashundhara Kings, and thus has plenty of experience with the players that his side will face tonight. Can he help East Bengal with a winning strategy, based on his prior knowledge of their opponents? We shall find out soon.
East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Group A encounter will kick off at 8:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Paro FC YouTube channel in India, and the Tsports network in Bangladesh. It will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.