East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Starting Line-Ups Out

East Bengal FC train ahead of their AFC Challenge League clash against Bashundhara Kings in Thimphu. Photo: X/East Bengal FC

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25, Group A match between East Bengal FC and Bashundhara Kings at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Tuesday (October 29). After a hard-earned 2-2 draw in their opener against Bhutan's Paro FC, East Bengal are eyeing victory against the Bangladeshi outfit, which lost its first game to Nejmeh Sporting Club from Lebanon. Follow the live scores and updates of the football match, right here.

29 Oct 2024, 08:09:29 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Starting XIs Out Both teams' starting line-ups have been revealed: East Bengal FC: Gill (GK), Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi, Hector Yuste, Madih Talal, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh, Saul Crespo (c), Diamantakos. Bashundhara Kings: Anisur (GK), Jumaev, Barman (c), Saad, Kazi, Sohel, MD Sohel, Jonathan Reis, Rakib, Fahim, Valerii. All set to take on our 🇧🇩 rivals! ⚔️



Nunga and Souvik return to the starting XI. 🔴🟡



📺 Live broadcast 👉 https://t.co/sLsyi23wyi#JoyEastBengal #ChallengeLeague #EBFCInAsia pic.twitter.com/uhy7uqxPox — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) October 29, 2024

29 Oct 2024, 07:52:44 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: All Set In Thimphu Matchday 2 is coming up in Bhutan's capital city for East Bengal. Interestingly, the team's coach Oscar Bruzon has previously managed Bashundhara Kings, and thus has plenty of experience with the players that his side will face tonight. Can he help East Bengal with a winning strategy, based on his prior knowledge of their opponents? We shall find out soon. 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 2️⃣ 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗵𝘂𝘁𝗮𝗻! ❤️💛#JoyEastBengal #ChallengeLeague #EBFCInAsia pic.twitter.com/sTYiRjB6vs — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) October 29, 2024