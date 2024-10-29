Football

East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Starting Line-Ups Out

After a 2-2 draw in their opener against Bhutan's Paro FC, East Bengal FC are seeking victory against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, who lost their first game to Nejmeh Sporting Club from Lebanon. Follow the live scores and updates of the football match here

Outlook Sports Desk
29 October 2024
29 October 2024
East Bengal FC train ahead of their AFC Challenge League clash against Bashundhara Kings in Thimphu. Photo: X/East Bengal FC
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25, Group A match between East Bengal FC and Bashundhara Kings at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Tuesday (October 29). After a hard-earned 2-2 draw in their opener against Bhutan's Paro FC, East Bengal are eyeing victory against the Bangladeshi outfit, which lost its first game to Nejmeh Sporting Club from Lebanon. Follow the live scores and updates of the football match, right here.
East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Starting XIs Out

Both teams' starting line-ups have been revealed:

East Bengal FC: Gill (GK), Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi, Hector Yuste, Madih Talal, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh, Saul Crespo (c), Diamantakos.

Bashundhara Kings: Anisur (GK), Jumaev, Barman (c), Saad, Kazi, Sohel, MD Sohel, Jonathan Reis, Rakib, Fahim, Valerii.

East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: All Set In Thimphu

Matchday 2 is coming up in Bhutan's capital city for East Bengal. Interestingly, the team's coach Oscar Bruzon has previously managed Bashundhara Kings, and thus has plenty of experience with the players that his side will face tonight. Can he help East Bengal with a winning strategy, based on his prior knowledge of their opponents? We shall find out soon.

East Bengal FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Group A encounter will kick off at 8:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Paro FC YouTube channel in India, and the Tsports network in Bangladesh. It will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.

