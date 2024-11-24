Football

La Liga: 10-Man Barcelona Draw 2-2 At Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo gave 10-man Barcelona a shock by scoring two late goals and snatching a 2-2 draw at home in the Spanish league on Saturday. Barcelona was minutes away from a win to pad its league lead after Raphinha and Lewandowski had put Barcelona ahead. But the game dramatically swung after Barcelona defensive midfielder Marc Casadó was sent off with a second booking in the 81st. Moments later Jules Koundé’s poor control of a ball in his area allowed Alfon González to pick his pocket and give the hosts hope in the 84th minute. Celta poured forward at Balaidos Stadium and Hugo Álvarez rifled in the 86th-minute equalizer with Barcelona unable to mark the extra man.

Spain La Liga soccer 2024-25 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football gallery
La Liga: Celta's players greets fans after match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Celta's players greets fans after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

Spain La Liga soccer 2024-25 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football gallery_Marcos Alonso
La Liga: Celta's Marcos Alonso, right, and Barcelona's Pau Victor go for the ball | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Celta's Marcos Alonso, right, and Barcelona's Pau Victor go for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

Spain La Liga soccer 2024-25 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football gallery_Celtas Ilaix Moriba
La Liga: Celta's Ilaix Moriba, right, fouls Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Celta's Ilaix Moriba, right, fouls Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

Spain La Liga soccer 2024-25 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football gallery_Celtas Hugo Alvarez
La Liga: Celta's Hugo Alvarez, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Celta's Hugo Alvarez, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

Spain La Liga soccer 2024-25 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football gallery_Celtas Alfon
La Liga: Celta's Alfon, right, is challenged by Barcelona's Jules Kounde | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Celta's Alfon, right, is challenged by Barcelona's Jules Kounde during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

Spain La Liga soccer 2024-25 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football gallery_Alfon
La Liga: Celta's Alfon celebrates scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Celta's Alfon celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

Spain La Liga soccer 2024-25 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football gallery_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his side's 2nd goal challenged by Celta's Carl Starfelt | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his side's 2nd goal challenged by Celta's Carl Starfelt during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

Spain La Liga soccer 2024-25 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football gallery_Pedri
La Liga: Barcelona's Pedri, left, dribbles the ball past Celta's Marcos Alonso | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Barcelona's Pedri, left, dribbles the ball past Celta's Marcos Alonso during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

Spain La Liga soccer 2024-25 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football gallery_Javi Rodriguez
La Liga: Celta's Javi Rodriguez, left, and Barcelona's Dani Olmo fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Celta's Javi Rodriguez, left, and Barcelona's Dani Olmo fight for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

Spain La Liga soccer 2024-25 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football gallery_Jules Kounde
La Liga: Barcelona's Jules Kounde, center, competes for the ball against Celta's Oscar Mingueza, left, and Fran Beltran | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, center, competes for the ball against Celta's Oscar Mingueza, left, and Fran Beltran during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

