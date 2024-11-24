Celta's players greets fans after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Celta's Marcos Alonso, right, and Barcelona's Pau Victor go for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Celta's Ilaix Moriba, right, fouls Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Celta's Hugo Alvarez, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Celta's Alfon, right, is challenged by Barcelona's Jules Kounde during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Celta's Alfon celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his side's 2nd goal challenged by Celta's Carl Starfelt during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri, left, dribbles the ball past Celta's Marcos Alonso during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Celta's Javi Rodriguez, left, and Barcelona's Dani Olmo fight for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, center, competes for the ball against Celta's Oscar Mingueza, left, and Fran Beltran during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.