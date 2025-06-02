Football

CAF Champions League: Pyramids FC Make History with Maiden Triumph In Pics

Pyramids FC made history on Sunday night by winning the CAF Champions League for the first time, defeating South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the second leg of the final at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo. Fiston Mayele gave the Egyptian side the lead in the 23rd minute, capitalising on a defensive mistake, before Iqraam Rayners equalised for Sundowns in the 75th minute. However, Pyramids held firm to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory, having drawn the first leg 1-1 in Pretoria. With this triumph, Pyramids FC became the fourth Egyptian club to win Africa’s premier club competition, joining the ranks of Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily.