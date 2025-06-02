Pyramids players celebrate with the trophy after winning the CAF Champions League final second leg soccer match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
Pyramids players celebrate after winning the CAF Champions League final second leg soccer match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
Pyramids Ahmed Samy celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the CAF Champions League final second leg soccer match between Pyramids and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
Pyramids Ahmed El Sawy, left, is challenged by Mamelodi Sundowns Tashreeq Matthews, center, and Mamelodi Sundowns Mosa Spection Lebusa during the CAF Champions League final second leg soccer match between Pyramids and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
Pyramids Fiston Kalala Mayele, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the CAF Champions League final second leg soccer match between Pyramids and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
Nigerian former player Nwankwo Kanu places the competition trophy on a stand before the start of the CAF Champions League final second leg soccer match between Pyramids and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
Pyramids team players pose prior to the start of the CAF Champions League final second leg soccer match between Pyramids and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
Mamelodi Sundowns team players pose prior to the start of the CAF Champions League final second leg soccer match between Pyramids and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
A Mamelodi Sundowns fan poses for a photo before the start of the CAF Champions League final second leg soccer match between Pyramids and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.