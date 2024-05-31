Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Fans Throng Wembley Stadium As London Gets Ready For Big Night - In Pics

Real Madrid fans pose for a photograph at a fan zone at the Somerset House, in London ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.
Fans wearing Real Madrid jerseys enter a fan zone at the Somerset House, in London ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.
A fan dressed up as a referee shows a red card as he poses with fans at a fan zone in Trafalgar Square, in London ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.
Fans pose for photographs next to a giant copy of the trophy in a fan zone in Trafalgar Square, in London ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.
Fans pose for photographs next to a giant copy of the trophy in a fan zone in Trafalgar Square, in London ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.
A football fan looks towards a giant Champions League football at the Champions Festival in Potters Fields Park near Tower Bridge in London.
Football fans pose by a giant replica of the Champions League Trophy at the Champions Festival in Potters Fields Park near Tower Bridge in London.