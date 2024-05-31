Football

Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Fans Throng Wembley Stadium As London Gets Ready For Big Night - In Pics

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 finale will be hosted at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 1 when La Liga's finest, Real Madrid FC takes on Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an epic contest between two great teams in world football. Real, who are coming on the back of claiming the La Liga title in Spain, are the 14-time champions in the tournament history whereas Dortmund, are still aching from their painful defeat in the 2013-14 season. As London gears up for the big game, here are some snapshots from fans as they await the final match.