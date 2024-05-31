Football

Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Fans Throng Wembley Stadium As London Gets Ready For Big Night - In Pics

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 finale will be hosted at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 1 when La Liga's finest, Real Madrid FC takes on Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an epic contest between two great teams in world football. Real, who are coming on the back of claiming the La Liga title in Spain, are the 14-time champions in the tournament history whereas Dortmund, are still aching from their painful defeat in the 2013-14 season. As London gears up for the big game, here are some snapshots from fans as they await the final match.

UCL Final: Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Real Madrid fans pose for a photograph at a fan zone at the Somerset House, in London ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

1/6
Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Fans wearing Real Madrid jerseys enter a fan zone at the Somerset House, in London ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

2/6
Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

A fan dressed up as a referee shows a red card as he poses with fans at a fan zone in Trafalgar Square, in London ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

3/6
Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Fans pose for photographs next to a giant copy of the trophy in a fan zone in Trafalgar Square, in London ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

4/6
Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Fans pose for photographs next to a giant copy of the trophy in a fan zone in Trafalgar Square, in London ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley stadium between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

5/6
Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A football fan looks towards a giant Champions League football at the Champions Festival in Potters Fields Park near Tower Bridge in London.

6/6
Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Football fans pose by a giant replica of the Champions League Trophy at the Champions Festival in Potters Fields Park near Tower Bridge in London.

