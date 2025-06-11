Bolivia Vs Chile Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: La Verde Keep Qualification Dream Alive As La Roja Crash Out

Bolivia players celebrate after early goal against Chile in the FIFA 2026 World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers | Photo: X/CONMEBOL.COM

Follow the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers between Bolivia and Chile at the Estadio Municipal de El Alto on Wednesday, June 11 (IST). Bolivia kept their slim World Cup qualification hopes alive with a commanding 2-0 win over Chile in El Alto, dealing a fatal blow to La Roja’s campaign. Miguel Terceros, popularly known as Miguelito, opened the scoring early with a classy finish after a sharp assist from Diego Medina—his sixth goal in Bolivia’s last eight qualifiers. Despite being reduced to 10 men after Lucas Chávez’s reckless high challenge was upgraded to a red card by VAR, Bolivia held firm. Chile failed to take advantage, and parity in numbers was restored when Francisco Sierralta was sent off just 10 minutes into the second half for a reckless challenge. Brayan Cortés had to be alert to keep Bolivia at bay, but his late fumble allowed Enzo Monteiro to seal the win in stoppage time. With the victory, Bolivia move within a point of the intercontinental playoff spot, while Chile’s defeat confirms their elimination from the 2026 World Cup race—their third straight absence from the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jun 2025, 12:20:21 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Welcome! Hello and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday night. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match between Bolivia and Chile.



11 Jun 2025, 12:28:36 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Today's Matches ¡Todo listo para una nueva fecha de las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas! 🗓️



Tudo pronto para uma nova rodada das #EliminatoriasSudamericanas! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/SlxB425Khg — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) June 9, 2025 Ya estamos en el Estadio Municipal de El Alto 🏟️📍 pic.twitter.com/CUO6xNsnLN — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 10, 2025

11 Jun 2025, 12:42:20 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Streaming Details And Timings The Bolivia Vs Chile, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The match will not be telivised in India. Get the detailed information here.

11 Jun 2025, 12:45:56 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Teams ¡Equipos confirmados para @laverde_fbf vs. @LaRoja! 🇧🇴🤩🇨🇱#EliminatoriasSudamericanas pic.twitter.com/QjWCe3u4VI — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) June 10, 2025

11 Jun 2025, 01:11:03 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Recent Forms Bolivia, with just 14 points from 15 matches, have managed only four wins and sit low in the standings, hoping home advantage helps turn their fortunes around. Chile, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing run with just two wins, four draws, and nine losses. Coach Ricardo Gareca is under pressure as La Roja's hopes of qualification hang by a thread, making this a must-win encounter to keep their slim playoff chances alive.

11 Jun 2025, 01:33:26 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Kick Off The match is underway in this crucial World Cup qualifier, with Chile kicking off against Bolivia. All eyes are on Esteban Ostojich, who takes charge of proceedings. Both teams know the stakes, and an intense battle is expected right from the first whistle.

11 Jun 2025, 01:40:35 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Miguel Gives Bolivia Early Lead Bolivia take an early lead! In a swift attacking move, Diego Medina picked out Miguel Terceros, who made no mistake with a superb left-footed strike from the center of the box, sending the ball into the top left corner to make it 1-0 against Chile.

11 Jun 2025, 01:43:42 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hosts In Attacking Mode Bolivia continues to press forward with intent. Robson Matheus tries his luck from outside the box, but his left-footed effort is blocked by the Chilean defense. Moments later, Lucas Chávez follows up with another strike from distance, this time with his right foot, but it's also deflected, with Diego Arroyo providing the assist. Relentless pressure from the hosts early on.

11 Jun 2025, 01:47:25 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI Bolivia nearly doubled their lead in the 13th minute of the game after a well-delivered corner found Diego Arroyo, who rose above the Chilean defense and powered a header toward goal, only to see it rattle off the crossbar. A let-off for Chile, who will now restart play with a goal kick.

11 Jun 2025, 01:56:20 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI A moment of high drama unfolded midway through the first half. In the 15th minute, Lucas Leonidas Chavez Cruz (Bolivia) went in with a reckless and dangerous tackle, initially escaping with just a yellow card. However, after a VAR review prompted by the severity of the challenge, referee Esteban Ostojich returned to the pitch in the 19th minute to reassess the situation. Meanwhile, in the 21st minute, Chile's Benjamin Kuscevic was shown a yellow card, adding to the rising tension in this heated contest.

11 Jun 2025, 02:02:25 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI Bolivia keeps pushing forward with intensity, but Robson Matheus misses a clear chance to double the lead. Chile, however, are starting to find their rhythm, gaining more possession and settling into the game. Moments later, a thunderous shot from the home side looked destined for the net, but Chilean keeper Cortés pulled off a superb save to deny Bolivia a second goal.

11 Jun 2025, 02:11:33 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI The game has settled into a tight midfield battle, with neither side creating clear chances as both defences stand firm. Bolivia patiently builds up from the back, trying to break through Chile’s lines, while Chile's latest corner is snuffed out by a brilliant defensive block, keeping the scoreline unchanged.

11 Jun 2025, 02:17:12 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI Fabian Hormazábal (Chile) concedes a free kick after a reckless challenge, halting Bolivia's progress in midfield. Moments later, Chile attempts to respond as Felipe Loyola tries his luck with a first-time strike from distance, but his effort is wildly off target, soaring high and wide of the post. Bolivia resumes play with a goal kick.

11 Jun 2025, 02:22:20 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI Esteban Ostojich blows his whistle after a lively and physical 45 minutes. Bolivia had a late chance from a corner in stoppage time, but the Chilean defense stood firm and cleared the danger. With three minutes of added time played, the teams head into the break with Bolivia holding a 1-0 lead, thanks to Miguel Terceros' early strike.

11 Jun 2025, 02:40:03 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI The second half is underway with Chile making a triple substitution in an effort to turn the tide. Víctor Dávila comes on for Lucas Assadi, Javier Altamirano replaces Darío Osorio, and Francisco Sierralta takes the place of Benjamín Kuscevic. With Bolivia leading 1-0, these changes reflect Chile's urgency to shift momentum and chase an equalizer early in the half.

11 Jun 2025, 02:47:55 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI Chile are showing more urgency in the second half as they push forward in search of an equalizer. Alexis Sánchez tried to create danger from a corner, but the Bolivian goalkeeper read it well and neutralized the threat. Moments later, Gabriel Suazo’s attempt to break the defensive line was cut out, though it earned Chile another corner. Earlier, Sánchez made a solo run that was quickly closed down, and Javier Altamirano nearly unlocked the defence with a smart through ball, but Bolivia stayed sharp at the back.

11 Jun 2025, 02:56:34 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI Francisco Sierralta's reckless challenge has left Chile a man down, as the defender was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute for a horror tackle. The dismissal has shifted the momentum further in Bolivia’s favour, and the home side is making the most of their numerical advantage. With composed passing and greater control, Bolivia is steadily increasing their possession, looking to stretch the Chilean defence and strike decisively on the counter. Meanwhile, Chile made another change, bringing on Rodrigo Ureña for Lucas Cepeda as they try to reorganize after the setback.

11 Jun 2025, 03:03:18 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI A tough phase of the match saw Robson Matheus (Bolivia) go down after a strong challenge, requiring medical attention on the pitch. Fortunately for the home side, it appears to be a minor knock, and he looks set to continue. Just moments earlier, Chile’s Igor Lichnovsky was shown a yellow card for a clear foul, halting a Bolivian move with a late tackle. Referee Esteban Ostojich had no hesitation in reaching for his pocket, as tensions on the pitch continue to rise.

11 Jun 2025, 03:14:01 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI Bolivia made a triple change: Hector Cuellar replaced Ervin Vaca Moreno, Moises Villarroel came on for the injured Robson Matheus, and Enzo Monteiro took the place of Carmelo Algaranaz. On the other side, Chile responded with two substitutions of their own, as Ricardo Gareca brought on Marcelino Núñez for Felipe Loyola and looked for a spark from Víctor Dávila, who nearly latched onto a long ball, only to be denied by a sharp interception from Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe. Meanwhile, Alexis Sánchez tried his luck from distance, but Lampe remained untroubled with a routine save.

11 Jun 2025, 03:20:20 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 1-0 CHI Bolivia continued to press for a second goal as the match neared its conclusion. A well-delivered corner was confidently claimed by Chilean goalkeeper Brayan Cortés, easing pressure on his defence. Moments later, Gabriel Villamil unleashed a powerful low strike from the edge of the box, destined for the bottom right corner, but Cortés reacted brilliantly, diving to his right to make a crucial save. The effort earned Bolivia another corner, keeping the pressure firmly on Chile in the closing minutes.

11 Jun 2025, 03:26:41 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 2-0 CHI Goal for Bolivia! Enzo Monteiro seals the result with a composed left-footed finish from the center of the box, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner after a rapid counterattack. The move stemmed from a well-executed cross that found Monteiro in space, and he made no mistake. The goal all but ends Chile’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The fourth official has indicated four minutes of added time, but Bolivia now firmly hold the advantage at 2-0.

11 Jun 2025, 03:38:05 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BOL 2-0 CHI It’s all over in La Paz! Bolivia emerge 2-0 winners against Chile in a decisive clash that seals La Roja’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Despite several second-half attempts and a spirited push, Chile couldn’t break through Bolivia’s defense. Goals from Miguel Terceros and Enzo Monteiro ensured a memorable victory for the home side. For Chile, this marks a painful third failure to qualify for the World Cup — a harsh reflection of their recent decline on the international stage.

11 Jun 2025, 04:22:51 am IST Bolivia Vs Chile Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Match Report Bolivia kept their slim hopes of reaching a first FIFA World Cup since 1994 alive with a crucial 2-0 win over bottom-placed Chile in La Paz, effectively eliminating La Roja from the 2026 qualification race. The hosts made a dream start, striking inside the opening ten minutes. Miguelito—now with six goals in his last eight qualifiers—showed poise and precision as he finished a clever pass from Diego Medina, turning past Benjamín Kuscevic before curling home from close range. Diego Arroyo nearly doubled the lead minutes later, rattling the woodwork with a powerful header. However, Bolivia’s momentum stalled when Lucas Chávez was sent off in the 15th minute for a dangerous high boot—his initial yellow upgraded to a red following a VAR review. Chile, however, failed to take advantage. Despite flashes from Alexis Sanchez and substitute Victor Dávila, they rarely tested Brayan Cortés in goal. The game turned scrappy, and Bolivia’s resilience paid off further when Francisco Sierralta—brought on at half-time—was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge. Late on, Bolivia sealed the result in stoppage time. Miguelito’s shot was spilled by Cortés, and Enzo Monteiro pounced to make it 2-0, sparking celebrations in the stands. The result moves Bolivia within a point of Venezuela in the intercontinental playoff spot, while Chile’s campaign ends in disappointment, marking their third consecutive World Cup miss.