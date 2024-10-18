Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Chhetri Starts On The Bench At Sree Kanteerava In Table Toppers Clash

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. X/BengaluruFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Indian Super League match going on at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Karnataka capital. Bengaluru FC are the table toppers (3W 1D) while Punjab FC (3W) are second in the standings. Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has stood out with four clean sheets in four matches in the ongoing ISL while Punjab FC have shone in crucial moments scoring late goals consistently to win matches. All of it sets up a mouth-watering clash in the ISL tonight. Follow live scores and updates right here.

18 Oct 2024, 07:19:21 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC We are about 10 minutes away from kick-off as the players walk back to their change rooms after the final warm-ups. The crowd have slowly started to fill in. Bengaluru seems to be buzzing - as they should. Top of the table with 10 points in four games, and are on an unbeaten run.

18 Oct 2024, 07:06:18 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Bengaluru's local boy Venkatesh as well as adopted son Chhetri start on the bench tonight as Rohit Danu plays up with Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Edgar Mendez. Interesting change with how the youngster has performed all season. Both BFC and Punjab shape up as 4-3-3 at the Sree Kanteerava.

18 Oct 2024, 06:56:56 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head--To-Head Record Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC played each other twice last season, the only two encounters between these two sides. One match ended in draw while Punjab FC emerged triumphant in the other match.

18 Oct 2024, 06:53:32 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: PFC Starting 11 A first change to the starting XI this season as Leon Augustine gets his first start of the campaign on his return to his old turf.



Our starting line-up for #BFCPFC, presented by @Dafanewsindia.#PunjabDaJosh #TheShers pic.twitter.com/9MDaiEGFjM — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) October 18, 2024

Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC Starting 11



Danu makes his first start of the season.

Pereyra Diaz and Sana are recalled.

Bheke leads the Blues! ©️#WeAreBFC #LouderThanEver #BFCPFC 🩷 pic.twitter.com/OFwk2DXioR — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 18, 2024