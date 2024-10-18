Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Chhetri Starts On The Bench At Sree Kanteerava In Table Toppers Clash

ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC
We are about 10 minutes away from kick-off as the players walk back to their change rooms after the final warm-ups. The crowd have slowly started to fill in. Bengaluru seems to be buzzing - as they should. Top of the table with 10 points in four games, and are on an unbeaten run.
Bengaluru's local boy Venkatesh as well as adopted son Chhetri start on the bench tonight as Rohit Danu plays up with Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Edgar Mendez. Interesting change with how the youngster has performed all season. Both BFC and Punjab shape up as 4-3-3 at the Sree Kanteerava.
Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC played each other twice last season, the only two encounters between these two sides. One match ended in draw while Punjab FC emerged triumphant in the other match.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Indian Super League match going on at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Karnataka capital.