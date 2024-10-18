Football

Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Chhetri Starts On The Bench At Sree Kanteerava In Table Toppers Clash

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Indian Super League matchday 5 brings the clash of table toppers Bengaluru FC with the second best side Punjab FC. Both sides are unbeaten so far in the tournament and the match promises to be a thrilling one. Follow live score and updates here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
18 October 2024
18 October 2024
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. X/BengaluruFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Indian Super League match going on at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Karnataka capital. Bengaluru FC are the table toppers (3W 1D) while Punjab FC (3W) are second in the standings. Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has stood out with four clean sheets in four matches in the ongoing ISL while Punjab FC have shone in crucial moments scoring late goals consistently to win matches. All of it sets up a mouth-watering clash in the ISL tonight. Follow live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC

We are about 10 minutes away from kick-off as the players walk back to their change rooms after the final warm-ups. The crowd have slowly started to fill in. Bengaluru seems to be buzzing - as they should. Top of the table with 10 points in four games, and are on an unbeaten run.

ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC

Bengaluru's local boy Venkatesh as well as adopted son Chhetri start on the bench tonight as Rohit Danu plays up with Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Edgar Mendez. Interesting change with how the youngster has performed all season. Both BFC and Punjab shape up as 4-3-3 at the Sree Kanteerava.

Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head--To-Head Record

Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC played each other twice last season, the only two encounters between these two sides. One match ended in draw while Punjab FC emerged triumphant in the other match.

Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: PFC Starting 11

Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC Starting 11

Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Indian Super League match going on at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Karnataka capital.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  2. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Blackcaps Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Data Debrief: Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan Restores India Hope
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Chhetri Starts On The Bench At Sree Kanteerava In Table Toppers Clash
  2. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
  3. Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'
  4. East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League: How To Watch ISL Kolkata Derby, Bodo Match On TV And Online
  5. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea To Assess Forward In London, Reveals Sonia Bompastor
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  4. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  2. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
  3. Bittersweet Symphony: The Legacy of Ratan Tata
  4. India, Pak, Ethiopia Among 5 Countries With Largest Number Of People Living In Poverty: UN
  5. Rajasthan Bypolls: For Congress, Alliance Worries In A High Stakes Battle
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  2. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  3. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  4. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
  5. 'Yahya Sinwar Wasn't That Day's Target': How Israel Found Hamas Leader By Chance
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3