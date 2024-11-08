Football

Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch BFC Vs NEUFC Match

Here are the head-to-head, match timing, live streaming and all details of the Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2024-25 football game

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
sunil-chhetri-bengaluru-fc-isl-x.jpg
Bengaluru FC in a practise session ahead of NorthEast United clash. Photo: X | Bengaluru FC
info_icon

Bengaluru FC, the current table-toppers, will host NorthEast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, November 8, in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture. (More Football News)

Bengaluru FC have been in excellent form, leading the standings with 16 points from seven matches, thanks to five victories and one draw. However, their six-match unbeaten streak was ended by FC Goa in their last outing, with a disappointing 3-0 loss at Fatorda.

Nevertheless, the Blues have been dominant at home, winning their last four matches while keeping clean sheets in each of them.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC will arrive with confidence after a 3-2 win over Odisha FC in their previous match. The Highlanders have been impressive in attack, scoring 17 goals — the most in the league so far.

With three wins and two draws in their seven matches, they sit in sixth place with 11 points. However, their away form has been a concern, as they have only won two of their last 31 away games in the ISL, drawing nine and losing 20.

The Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United have played 16 games before in the Indian Super League, with the Blues winning eight of those games and the Highlanders FC emerging victorious on two occasions. Six encounters have resulted in a draw.

Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When is the Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match?

The Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, November 8 at 7:30pm IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Where to watch Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match?

The Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Hong Kong Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 5: When, Where To Watch
  2. Uganda Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 4: When, Where To Watch
  3. WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur-Sophie Devine's 'Dead-Ball' Controversy Video Goes Viral - Watch
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ T20I On TV And Online
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group D Day 2: Chandigarh Claim First-Innings Lead Against Delhi
Football News
  1. Olympiacos 1-1 Rangers, UEFA Europa League: Cyriel Dessers Strikes Late To Earn Crucial Point
  2. Coventry City Part Ways With Longest-Serving EFL Championship Manager Mark Robins
  3. Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham, UEFA Europa League: Osimhen’s Brace Leads Hosts To Victory Vs 10-Man Spurs
  4. Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch BFC Vs NEUFC Match
  5. Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Blues Look To Bounce Back After Season's First Defeat
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  5. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Refuses To Transfer Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Trial Outside West Bengal
  2. Ban On Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses Overturned By Delhi High Court
  3. Canada Bans Australian Channel Hours After Jaishankar's Presser; 'Looks Strange', India Reacts
  4. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  5. BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
World News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival