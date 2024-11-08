Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch BFC Vs NEUFC Match

Bengaluru FC, the current table-toppers, will host NorthEast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, November 8, in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture. (More Football News)
Bengaluru FC have been in excellent form, leading the standings with 16 points from seven matches, thanks to five victories and one draw. However, their six-match unbeaten streak was ended by FC Goa in their last outing, with a disappointing 3-0 loss at Fatorda.
Nevertheless, the Blues have been dominant at home, winning their last four matches while keeping clean sheets in each of them.
On the other hand, NorthEast United FC will arrive with confidence after a 3-2 win over Odisha FC in their previous match. The Highlanders have been impressive in attack, scoring 17 goals — the most in the league so far.
With three wins and two draws in their seven matches, they sit in sixth place with 11 points. However, their away form has been a concern, as they have only won two of their last 31 away games in the ISL, drawing nine and losing 20.
The Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United have played 16 games before in the Indian Super League, with the Blues winning eight of those games and the Highlanders FC emerging victorious on two occasions. Six encounters have resulted in a draw.
Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is the Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, November 8 at 7:30pm IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Where to watch Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.