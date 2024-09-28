Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BFC v MBSG In ISL 2024-25

Bengaluru FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their forthcoming fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season which will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 28, Saturday.
Bengaluru FC are yet to concede a goal in the league so far in their two matches while Mohun Bagan have conceded two goals in both their outings. Bengaluru FC have beaten East Bengal and Hyderabad FC convincignly to begin their ISL campaign. On the other Mohun Bagan were held by Mumbai City FC in their opener and then scraped through to victory against NorthEast United FC through a late goal.
Bengaluru are currently placed second on the table behind leaders Punjab FC and win would take them to the top. Mohun Bagan are fourth in the standings.
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Head To Head Record
Played: 9
Mohun Bagan: 6
Bengaluru FC: 1
Draw: 2
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on September 28, Saturday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Odisha at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India. The live telecast of the ISL match will be done on the Sports18 network TV channels in India.