Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BFC Vs HFC Match

Bengaluru FC takes on Hyderabad FC in this week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024/25 fixtures. Here are the live streaming and other details of the BFC Vs HFC match

Sunil-Chhetri-Bengaluru-FC-ISL-X-Photo
Sunil Chhetri will be raring to go for BFC in the new ISL season. Photo: X/bengalurufc


After a closely-fought win against East Bengal FC, Bengaluru FC will be hosting Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to kick off the second matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday, September 19, at 7:30 pm IST. (More Football News)

The Blues will look to better their record, having won just twice in their last 10 ISL meetings against Hyderabad FC. However, The Yellow and Blacks would want to better their opening day record, after having lost all their opening encounters in the previous three ISL seasons.

Vinith Venkatesh’s strike had helped Bengaluru to a 1-0 win over East Bengal FC in their last game, but head coach Gerard Zaragoza says that the teenager has plenty of aspects to work on in his game.

“He (Vinith) had a good first half, but he’s too young. He has quality, but he needs to improve a lot of things with his body, his movements, and tactically understand the game. We will work with him to make him even better.

"He was nervous; it was his first match at Kanteerava, playing with people like Sunil Chhetri, Rahul (Bheke), and players like this. He was nervous after the ball... then it came to one injury, and we hope it's not too much. And soon he will be ready to play again,” Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said ahead of the match.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head Stats

Overall, Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC have locked horns 10 times in the ISL. The Blues have won twice with Hyderabad winning the fixture four times. Four matches have ended in a draw.

File photo of Sunil Chhetri with Bengaluru FC in the ISL. - X/@bengalurufc
Sunil Chhetri Says ISL One Of The Most Important Tournaments Of His Lifetime

BY PTI

Live Streaming Info:

When is the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

Bengaluru FC will take on Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the second matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday, September 19, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

All the Indian Super League matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Full Squads:

Bengaluru FC Full Squad List: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Sahil Poonia, Aleksandar Jovanović, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Jessel Allan Carneiro, Mohammed Salah K, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Nikhil Chandra Shekhar Poojary, Parag Satish Shrivas, Rahul Shankar Bheke, Shivaldo Chingambam Singh, Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Pedro Luis Capó Payeras, Shreyas Ketkar, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ashish Jha, Edgar Antonio Mendez Ortega, Halicharan Narzary, Jorge Rolando Pereyra Díaz, Monirul Molla, Rohit Danu, Ryan Dale Williams, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC Full Squad List: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Aaryan Saroha, Muhammed Rafi, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji (c), Suresh Singh, Vijay Marandi, Laldanmawia, Lalchungnuna Chhangte, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Ramhlunchhunga, Abdul Rabeeh, Aaren D’Silva, Amosa Lalnundanga, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Amon Lepcha, Cris Sherpa, Joseph Sunny.

